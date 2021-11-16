When Sylvester Stallone ‘knocked out’ Chael Sonnen at a UFC event against Robert De Niro – EzAnime.net

Chael Sonnen may well be in the headlines for his Twitter feud with Conor McGregor, but the former UFC fighter may want to take a step back.

The last time the ‘Bad Guy’ challenged a big name like that, Sylvester Stallone ‘punched’ him in the face as Robert De Niro watched.

Sonnen’s acting career was certainly not as memorable as his wrestling career.

Sonnen and McGregor have been back and forth on social media since a video of ‘The Notorious’ appeared haunting their television as Max Holloway prepared to fight.

The 44-year-old warned the Irishman that he “is about to be rich and a little weirdo,” an insult that McGregor was understandably offended by.

Sonnen has developed a cult following among MMA fans for his witty talk and comments, yet he burst onto the big stage in 2013 when he starred in the Hollywood blockbuster Grudge Match.

In his brief cameo with Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro, the former world title contender reaches out to elderly boxers at a UFC event after they called MMA fighters ‘girls’.

‘The Bad Guy’ faced both Stallone and De Niro in the film

Former fighters are not convinced of MMA

After slapping Stallone’s character, Sonnen is sent across a nearby table after eating a huge right hand.

Unlike the stunt itself, the film lacked any real impact and was deemed a box office failure after earning just $ 45 million (£ 33.5 million).

Sonnen returned to the cage after his brief stint in the movie business, and moved to Bellator when his contract with the UFC to fight in the hevay weight division expired.