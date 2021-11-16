When Selena Gomez realized she couldn’t keep up with Justin Bieber

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
52

During an interview he was asked to Selena Gomez to reflect on his relationship with Justin Bieber. The singer and ex-girlfriend of the singer BabyHe admitted that it was a bit complicated, to say the least.

“Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was very young and he was one of my best friends.” confessed the young artist. “Everyone knows that at some point that turned into something else, but that only happens when you are 18, 19 years old.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here