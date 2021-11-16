When Selena Gomez realized she couldn’t keep up with Justin Bieber

During an interview he was asked to Selena Gomez to reflect on his relationship with Justin Bieber. The singer and ex-girlfriend of the singer BabyHe admitted that it was a bit complicated, to say the least.

“Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was very young and he was one of my best friends.” confessed the young artist. “Everyone knows that at some point that turned into something else, but that only happens when you are 18, 19 years old.”

Having done the whole blinker thing, “We went through a long period of time where we weren’t friends.”he admitted. “We didn’t talk for quite a while and there were a lot of weird things that happened. We’ve gotten over that. “

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are not engaged

In 2018 these young artists met again and all the fans went crazy. It seemed that this time everything was going to be fine, but Selena Gomez had to get away from Justin Bieber when he couldn’t promise her a serious future that included marriage.

At 25, Selena hoped Justin could start thinking about a serious commitment in his future, marriage, but the 24-year-old Biebs wasn’t ready to make that commitment just yet.

“He loved her very much and still loves her and she still has strong feelings for him. But he wasn’t ready to settle down with her as soon as she wanted and she couldn’t get him to really think about marriage seriously. “said a source close to Justin at the time.

Selena underwent a life-saving kidney transplant in the summer of 2017. That seemed to make her realize that it was worth giving Justin another chance, as in late October, she broke up with her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd, 28, was back in the arms of the ‘Hold on’ singer.

Source: Just Jared

Selena’s priorities changed dramatically after her surgery and her outlook on life has changed. She was looking to settle down sooner than Justin wanted and took her reluctance like the last straw to finally put it down “claimed the people around him.

Several years have passed since that breakup and Justin Bieber is now married to Hailey Bieber, with whom it seems that he has managed to build a beautiful relationship. Although there are some fans who claim that at some point ‘Jelena’ To return to.

What did you think of the couple between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber?