One of the platforms of instant messaging most used every day is WhatsApp Since through it you can be in contact with family, friends or acquaintances who are anywhere in the world, either through messages, video calls, photos, videos, etc.

In general, social networks are a very useful means of making news, photos or even videos viral. This time, we tell you what it means 7u7 and 7w7, symbols that have become very common to use in WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Roblox, Reddit and other sites on the web, so take note so you don’t get left behind.

WhatsApp, we tell you what is the meaning of 7u7 and 7w7. Photo: Pixabay



What does 7u7 and 7w7 mean

In order to understand it, you need to know a little about the origin of emojis, before animated faces were used, people used characters to represent a state of mind.

For example, to put a happy face, a colon and a parenthesis “:)” were used, which represents that the person is happy. To indicate sadness, the points were used, which are the eyes, and the parentheses, which would be the mouth “:(“.

With this background, the symbols “7u7” and “7w7” refer in the same way to emojis, the sevens (7) would represent the eyes, and the “u” and “w” to the mouth of the little faces. In general, intermediate letters such as “u” and “w” are put, but if they are not written in capital letters, they do not make much sense.

Now, these symbols do not have a specific meaning, that is, they do not always mean the same thing, the interpretation may be open to the situation in which they are sent to other people.

They are generally used to insinuate something to another person, so it could be taken as a flirtation, although it is not a rule that is so. In short, if someone sends you a “7u7” or “7w7” it may be that they are not literally trying to say something to you, but are trying to hint at something behind it.

