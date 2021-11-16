WhatsApp: Trick to see the messages you deleted | Pixabay

Today we will teach you a trick inside the famous WhatsApp application to be able to see the messages you deleted on some occasion, so keep reading so that you know step by step how to do it.

The truth is that on many occasions, WhatsApp users want to recover the posts that have already been deleted, perhaps because they were accidentally deleted, are needed as a reference to a topic, or were sent to a special person.

However, the famous messaging application does not allow messages to be recovered once they were deleted, but Internet users have deciphered some tricks to achieve this almost impossible feat, ranging from third-party applications to small cell phone hacks.

Although there are third-party applications that allow you to recover messages, the Facebook application does not allow their use, so WhatsApp can delete your account without notifying you if you continue doing this, so it is best to uninstall them.

That’s right, WhatsApp will delete your account if you have another messaging application installed, so the best option is to use some of the tricks that the same phone offers you to recover deleted messages without having to install another application that may affect you.

It should be noted that Android cell phones generate a “Notification History” that allows us to access our messages.

In the phone settings, it activates the reading of message notifications, with which, each time a message arrives, the first 100 characters will appear in the notification window.

The notifications option will only work if you do not have WhatsApp open at the time the message arrived, otherwise the cell phone will not send you the message notice; neither can you recover multimedia content such as photos, videos or audios.

There are ways like the Whats Removed application or you can recover recently deleted conversations, but for both options you need access to your partner’s phone.

Thanks to WhatsApp backup copies, you can regain access to any past conversation, as long as your partner has the option activated.

You can uninstall the application and when you install it, it allows you to restore the last copy of the conversations made.

While to recover your WhatsApp audios it is necessary to know where all the audios you have received go.

In the menu of your cell phone, go to the “My Files” folder and type “WhatsApp” in the search engine to view all the folders created automatically by the App.

Finally, in the folders “WhatsApp Voice Notes” or “WhatsApp Audio”, depending on the model of your cell phone, you will be able to find all the audios that you have sent or received even after deleting them from the chat where they were generated.