What you should know about the qualifying commitment towards Qatar 2022

Mexico opens the second part of the octagonal heading to Qatar 2022 with a complicated visit to Canadian soil

Mexico will have a key game against Canada this Tuesday on Day 8 of the Concacaf octagonal, as El Tri could regain the lead, but there are also chances that it could fall to fourth place, in the playoff zone heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Then in ESPN Digital We review the match and the reasons why each team can win, we also compile the favorite team, the player who will be featured and the key confrontation.

The defeat in the United States makes the duel against Canada a key point for Gerardo Martino’s team ESPN

Date: November 16 at 8:05 p.m.

Campus: Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada

Mexico comes to the game against Canada after suffering the painful defeat against the United States that cost Tri the lead, which was left with 14 points, the same as the stars and stripes. However, the Americans stayed with the first place, as they came in difference from +7, by the +5 in which the team led by Gerardo Martino was left.

On the other hand, Canada is in the third position of the final octagonal of the Concacaf, phase in which it is the only undefeated. Those of the maple leaf have reaped three wins by four draws.

The duel between Canada and Mexico, which will be the last of the eighth day, will be able to move the positions of the final octagonal of the Concacaf, since a victory of either team could take them to the leadership, at the expense of what the United States does in its visit to Jamaica.

However, there is also the risk for the two combined that, in case of losing, could end in 2021 in the playoff zone, because in fourth position is Panama with 11 points and in case of beating El Salvador it could be between the best three classified in the World Cup qualifier.

El Tri will have to battle against the climatic conditions of Edmonton, where the Commonwealth Stadium is located, since at the time of the kickoff of the game it is estimated that there will be a temperature of -8ºC and in the final minutes there are forecasts of up to -11ºC.

Mexico and Canada will meet for the second time so far in the Concacaf octagonal. On October 7 they were measured on the Azteca Stadium field, where they drew 1-1, with goals from Jorge Sánchez, for the locals, and Jonathan Osorio, for the visitors.

‘Chucky’ Lozano will be a fundamental player so that Mexico can get the victory in Canada Imago7

The speed and imbalance of Hirving Lozano must be one of the main weapons of the Mexican team’s offense. The ‘Chucky’ is destined to be one of the keys to be able to open the Canadian defense that, along with that of the United States, is the best of the octagonal of the Concacaf, with only four goals received.

The ‘Chucky’ Lozano was already key in the first match against Canada in the tie, by assisting Jorge Sánchez to make the momentary 1-0. However, the maple leaf set put the final 1-1 on the Azteca Stadium court.

Streaks

The history of the clashes between Mexico and Canada strongly favors El Tri. They have seen the faces in 34 commitments, of which 21 have been triumphs for the Aztec team, eight draws, for five victories for the maple leaf.

It will be the fourth time that the Mexican team, with Gerardo Martino on the bench, against Canada, with a record of two wins and a draw. The first duel with the ‘Tata’ in the technical direction of the Tri occurred in the 2019 Gold Cup, in which he won 3-1. The remaining two have occurred in 2021.

In this year’s edition of the Gold Cup, Mexico eliminated Canada in the semifinal, after a 2-1 and the last time they saw each other was in the first round of the Concacaf octagonal, in which the team de la maple leaf came out with a point from Estadio Azteca, after drawing 1-1.

Alphonso Davies was one of Canada’s most dangerous players in the first knockout match against Mexico Imago7

At an individual level, all eyes will be on Alphonso Davies, the highest-rated footballer in Concacaf. The Bayern Munich player already damaged Mexico with an assist during his visit to the Azteca Stadium field in the first half of the Concacaf octagonal, so ‘Tecatito’ will become the fundamental piece to prevent the Canadian from having the freedom to join the attack or in that case, the Porto element will have to help the side of his band to stop him.

Although Davies and ‘Tecatito’ are usually wingers in their respective teams. However, in their national teams they tend to appear as more offensive players, but in the same way glued to the band; the Canadian on the left and the Mexican on the right.

The duel against Canada is an important opportunity for ‘Tecatito’ to raise his level and show that they maintain the undisputed label in Gerardo Martino’s box. Although both will be more concerned with attacking, both will have individual duels and the freedom of one will depend on the performance that the other has on the attack.



