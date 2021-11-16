What is the future of Kathleen Kennedy in Star Wars?

Lucasfilm has hired Kathleen Kennedy with a new agreement that keeps her with the company for three more years

Kathleen kennedy has been at the head of Lucasfilm during the execution period of projects such as The Mandalorian and the sequel trilogy of Star wars. However, just last week, it was reported that there were some differences between Kennedy and Patty Jenkins for the movie of Rogue Squadron, which caused the director of Wonder woman postpone the project indefinitely.

Kennedy is famous for being the producer of important films of Hollywood, What Gremlins and The goonies to more critically acclaimed films such as The Color Purple and Lincoln. He has also collaborated with the director Steven Spielberg and has been nominated for eight Academy Awards. However, controversial results of the new Star Wars productions have kept the production company constantly in the public eye, especially due to alleged conflicts behind the scenes.

Creative differences?

The rumors about the differences between Jenkins and Kennedy have not really been the only ones. When the production of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Kathleen kennedy and Lucasfilm they were unable to develop a good creative collaboration with the directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who argued that the production team was too stiff and they wouldn’t let them work with the ideas they had in mind. In the end, the duo ended up exiting the project and the filmmaker joined Ron Howard, who helped finish the film with mediocre results.

On the other hand, there are several films in development of which we still do not know much information. For example, it is said that Taika waititi will create a story of the universe of Star wars and the president of Marvel, Kevin Feige, will develop another film that will supposedly be directed by the winner of the Oscar, Chloé Zhao.

In addition, last week the Disney day in which different projects were announced that we will be able to see next year, there was not much news about Star wars The presentation only focused on presenting the advance of The Book of Boba Fett and some images from the next series of Obi-Wan. However, series like Andor ahsoka and The Acolyte they were absent.

This inconsistency with the projects and their releases has fueled rumors that Disney is planning to fire Kennedy. However, the renewal of his contract is an indication that the company is really satisfied with the work Kennedy is doing, but we will have to wait for what the future of Star Wars will be like in the next 3 years.

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think?