What do you think of Mario Casas? This is how Paco Tous, Michelle Jenner and Pepón Nieto receive him in ‘Paco’s Men’

After Adriana Ozores and Juan Diego, ‘Los Hombres de Paco’ welcomes another of its most beloved actors from the first stage: Mario Casas. Paco Tous, Michelle Jenner and Pepón Nieto welcome you in a filming full of laughter and nostalgia, despite the fact that it seems that time has not passed for them.

We interview Mario but first we give the microphone to his colleagues. What do you think of him? “Mario is one of the family, in the other stage he made the hole from the first moment,” says Pepón.

“I have the feeling of being very proud of the successes of Mario and Michelle”

Paco gets even more emotional when he confesses how “proud” he feels of the successes of both Mario and Michelle: “They are people who have been with us very young, when they started.” For this reason, he is happy to “see Mario again with that look just as mischievous, just as scoundrel, just as screwed up and made us laugh.” In fact, Pepón adds that just when Mario arrived he gave them “a fit of laughter like the old ones”.

“We started very, very young and we are still young”

For her part, Michelle highlights how “gorgeous” the actor is. “It seems that time has not passed, it is the same,” he says. And he goes even further: “You’re better,” he tells him directly, because Mario is listening to everything his teammates say from a table next to him. “We started very, very young and we are still young,” adds the actress.

“We are a family and it’s like time hasn’t passed”

After so many compliments and compliments, the microphone finally reaches Mario, who appreciates everything they have said and underlines that feeling of “family”. “My career began to be known with ‘Los Hombres de Paco’ and surrounded by my teachers: Paco, Juan Diego, hand in hand with Michelle, with Hugo Silva …”, he highlights.

“I hadn’t seen Michelle for many years,” reveals Mario. And she comments: “They have dressed her as older but she is still 24, it’s amazing.”

And it also corroborates the attack of laughter that Pepón commented and reveals how it happened. “When I entered his day, I was a fan of the series,” he remembers.