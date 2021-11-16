What can Britney Spears do now? Buy a house. Get marry. Sue those who controlled your life

You now have control over your checkbook and your uterus. You can buy a house, get married in that Versace dress you posted about on Instagram, decide when and when not to work.

With Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny terminating the pop star’s nearly 14-year guardianship, Britney Spears can sue her parents. And there are signs that it will.

But perhaps more than anything, his public tribulations have highlighted how a legal tool designed to protect vulnerable people can harm as well as help.

“Britney’s case illustrated a number of clear issues that will affect guardianship cases for years to come,” said Christopher Melcher, a key member of Katie Holmes’ legal team on her divorce from Tom Cruise and a leading family law expert. , as well as probate.

“This case has highlighted the lack of due process for the person in an adult probate guardianship,” said Melcher. Britney didn’t even know. The first hearing lasted 10 minutes and no testimony was taken. This was a procedure that led to her being prohibited from removing the IUD, accessing her cell phone and remarrying. “

Melcher, who is also Kanye West’s divorce attorney, noted that the process was intended for people with the most severe disabilities, yet Spears performed nearly 250 shows during the 13 years of guardianship.

“It also highlighted the power of the public,” he added. “Without the Free Britney movement, none of this would have changed. He elucidated these secret procedures ”.

Spears’s fight for personal freedom captivated the country for months.

“This is a monumental day for Britney Spears,” said Mathew Rosengart, her attorney, as the hearing ended on Friday afternoon. “Many people have asked if we will continue to investigate Mr. [Jamie] Spears. Ultimately, the answer depends on my client, Britney. “

It was a point Rosengart made repeatedly on Friday, speaking to reporters outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles while surrounded by fans of the star: “What’s next for Britney? This is the first time this has been said in about a decade: It depends on one person, Britney. “

Leslie Salzman, a professor at Cardozo Law School who has extensively examined guardianship and elder law, said it remains to be seen “whether Britney’s case makes a long-term change to guardianship. But this case raised awareness of the fundamental problems with this approach ”.

Spears’ case is unique, Salzman mentioned, because “she was making millions of dollars.” But it lasted too long and was too restrictive, he explained, when other less inhibiting protections were available. It also showed how there is little incentive to end guardianship of people with significant assets.

“People learned that a court can remove control of the most fundamental parts of a person’s life with little scrutiny,” said Salzman. “It’s a system that can just hand over people, especially when they can’t select their own attorney.”

In fact, under the terms of the guardianship, which began in 2008, Spears was not allowed to hire her own attorney. His father, with whom he had a difficult relationship, was given control of his life. During a hearing in June, he reported that he had never been told that he could file a petition to end the legal settlement.

Legal experts point to two factors that led Penny to do what many Spears fans had been demanding for years: release Britney.

The first occurred during a hearing in June, when he addressed the court by phone and described the torment he had endured. She explained that she was not allowed to have the intrauterine device removed; she wanted to have a baby and was told not to. They forced her to work strenuous hours, she explained, and drugged her when she disobeyed.

“Well, I’m not happy,” Spears stressed to Penny. “I am so angry that it is crazy and I feel depressed. I cry every day ”. Instead of protecting her, she explained, all the state of California seemed to be able to do was hire people who used her money to complicate her life.

The second factor was Penny’s decision in July to allow Spears to hire her own attorney.

“That was the critical moment,” said Andrew Mayoras, a lawyer and author who has followed Spears’ case. “One of the basic and most important rights of a person in this situation is the right to hire their own lawyer. That right was denied many years ago. I think it scared her. Once Mathew Rosengart was brought in, everything changed drastically. “

In October, Rosengart sought to remove Spears’ father and made a series of discovery demands, including all documents showing the singer’s “electronic surveillance” while she was in her father’s power, according to a 110-page court file.

The evidence attached to Rosengart’s submissions shows what has happened since the Sept. 29 hearing in which Jamie Spears was suspended as his daughter’s guardian. On October 1, Rosengart requested documents and communications related to “electronic surveillance, monitoring, cloning or logging of Britney Jean Spears’ personal phone activity.”

So the Spears family saga is not over. But for the 39-year-old star and her attorney, Friday was a day to celebrate.

“I’m proud of her because she not only shed light on this guardianship, but she also shed light on guardianships from California to New York,” Rosengart said. “If this happened to Britney, it could happen to anyone.”

Spears did not appear for the hearing on Friday, either in person or by phone. But on Instagram, he called it “the best day of my life.”

And he summed it up in a single hashtag: #FreedBritney.

If you want to read this article in Spanish, click here.