What became of Murdock from ‘The A-Team’? From his attack on Julia Roberts to his current job

At a time when series have become veritable blockbusters that seduce important Hollywood stars, it should be remembered that there was a time when without so much pomp some of the most iconic were shot of all times. Among them, occupying one of the most prominent places, is The A-Team, whose iconic start remains in the collective memory of many generations.

“In 1972, a commando made up of four of the best men in the American army, were incarcerated for a crime they had not committed: They did not take long to escape from the prison in which they were held. Today, still wanted by the government, survive as soldiers of fortune. If you have any problems and if you find them, maybe you can hire them ”, read the intro of the series.

And one of those soldiers of fortune, Captain HM ‘Loco’ Murdock, played by Dwight Schultz (73), won the affection of millions of fans thanks to his, at times, imposed madness and the love-hate relationship with another of the most beloved characters, MA Barracus (Mr. T). In any case, Schultz, who appeared in all 98 episodes of the show’s five seasons with his baseball cap, his aviation jacket and his converse, he could not replicate his television success over the years despite the fact that he also participated in the nineties in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager, giving life to his other great character, Lieutenant Reginald Barclay.

It was also lavished during a time with collaborations in some series known as Perry Mason, Stargate SG-1, Walker, Texas Ranger or The Agency, while his presence on the big screen was more limited. Although it is necessary to mention his cameo in the remake for the cinema of The A-Team (2010), a film whose visible heads were Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper.

Tension within The A-Team

Of course, despite the chemistry that the cast of The A-Team distilled, Not all that glitters is gold As Dwight Schultz has commented on occasion, he and Dirk Benedict (Phoenix) had to endure the clash of egos and crossfire between George Peppard and Mr. T. “The problem was that George was very competitive and Mr. T was a real claim when the series began, something that Peppard did not like very much because he was the movie star and in the end he ended up taking control of the filming set”, indicated at a convention in 2004.

Controversy with Julia Roberts

Another perhaps somewhat unknown chapter in Dwight Schultz’s biography is his attack on Julia Roberts on account of her political ideology. Schultz is known for his Republican militancy and it did not sit well with America’s girlfriend attacking “his” party. “Julia Roberts said at the time that Republicans were like reptiles, disgusting. And she was referring to people like me. If she talks like this, why am I not going to talk about her? !That bland and illiterate mouth! And it’s the only reason it’s millionaire!Schultz pointed out visibly upset in ‘The Glazov Gang’, a television program that no longer airs in which the actor collaborated.

What do you do today?

Beyond his long association with his character as Murdock or his dabbling in the world of politics, Dwight Schultz may not have been able to maintain the brilliance of his acting career over the years. Which does not mean that it has failed. Not much less. He may not be a famous performer, but he is a successful voice and dubbing actor. with a long career behind him in animated films, series or video games. Precisely in this last section his activity has been especially prolific, participating in well-known franchises such as Fallout, Final Fantasy, Metal Gear, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, Mass Effect, God of War, Dragon Age, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor / Shadows of War, Batman or The Elder Scrolls, among others.