We interview Patricia Riggen, the Mexican director who is part of Dopesick – Spoiler Time

Last 12 of November came to the screen of Star + the Serie Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton, which is plunging into the opioid epidemic from which it is still struggling to get out of USA. Based on the non-fiction book by Beth macy, the series shows both the process of creating and distributing OxyContin at the hands of Purdue Pharma, as well as the legal process to bring to justice those who allowed a highly addictive drug to be considered legal. On Spoiler Time we had the opportunity to talk with Patricia riggen, the Mexican director who takes charge of the episodes 5 and 6 from the series, who was able to tell us a little about the process of creating it.

Source: Star +

Spoiler Time: What caught your attention about this project? Patricia riggen: Three things: the first, the subject. The topic is fundamental, relevant, It is the most terrible tragedy that has ever lived USA. We are talking about more than half a million dead. It is something that continues to happen and that has not been made aware of, this issue has not been discussed, so that seemed very important to me. The second reason, Barry levinson. They tell me “Barry Levinson films the first two episodes”And of course I’m going to follow Barry levinson, anywhere! He is my idol! Favorite director, of many films, so that was a very nice pride for me and also a very nice challenge to work with him. !Michael Keaton! Another great reason to work there. And finally, Danny Strong, he is the writer, he is a great person, a great talent and I had already worked with him before, I made a pilot, We get along super well, he respects me a lot, it is something very important that as a woman I always seek to work with collaborators who respect me, admiration even, then, it was a blessing that I dropped this job, especially in the pandemic. ST: You spoke about Barry Levinson and that he directs the first two episodes, you direct the fifth and sixth, how is that job of taking up the work of other directors, worth the redundancy, and have a certain continuity but, at the same time time, be able to print your own style? PR: Fortunately, Danny Strong He is a great collaborator and very respectful of artists, and in that sense he does not impose any style, or anything. However, I really liked what he did Barry levinsonIt’s a lot like what I would have done anyway if not the same. Because he cares the same as me, which is telling the story. Give space to the characters, to the actors. Performance for me is the most important thing and creating moments, you didn’t have to do circus, ropes, or theater. You had to make a filming as honest as possible, we are talking about something real, and realism and naturalism were one of the aesthetic decisions they made, and therefore, it was very simple for me., I hardly had to think about how he filmed Barry levinsonI simply filmed as I know how to film, as I was born to film and they turned out very well, you will be able to see them. ST: Definitely! You also mentioned Michael Keaton, a legend, but the truth is that the entire cast of Dopesick is impressive, what is it like working with so many stars and, in particular, with Michael Keaton? PR: Michael Keaton he’s a genius, he’s awesome. And at the same time, it is terrifying, like a good villain that he is in some movies. You had to find a way to work as he likes, because for a person of that size, you have to find his way. Then, I realized that he likes to do very few takes, so I prepared very, very well to do it and now, let’s go. And he gave you everything, his work is truly impressive. But everyone else too, right? Rosario Dawson, beautiful person, and also a great dramatic actress. !Kaitlyn dever! I said “You are like Meryl Streep, but in little girl” and Will Pouter, he is also terrific as an actorHe’s a very attractive guy, very interesting, very charming. AND Peter saarsgard! He is an actor who does almost nothing and yet is doing everything. So that’s what you said, having so many phenomenal actors together is one of the things that distinguishes Dopesick from many other series. It is truly an ensemble.

ST: It is a true story, as we have already said, it is based on the book by Beth Macy, have you read the book before? PR: No, I hadn’t read the book, but I knew about the crisis. But he had no idea how brutal the crisis was, he had no idea of ​​the scale of the deception of these pharmaceutical companies and the premeditation of the crime. I had no idea that we are talking about more than half a million deaths in USA, now that we know what half a million dead is because we have the COVID-19, we understand what this problem is. And besides the book, the script and everything I researched, what I wanted to do was talk to people a lot. I spoke a lot with people who had victims nearby, unfortunately it is very easy to find them because everyone has a victim. That’s how big the problem is in USA. So that was part of my research. ST: Beth Macy was also part of the production of the show. How was that? Was she on set or was it something more external? PR: No, it wasn’t there, because no one was there. And I’m going to tell you why, because we were filming in COVID-19. Deep COVID-19, before vaccines, before anyone understood how to prevent it, there we were filming, so no producer came, no one came who didn’t have to be there. And those of us who were there were wearing face masks, with helmets. The actors don’t know my face! I know them, but for the first time I can tell you that they don’t know what I am like. They saw me the other day at the premiere and they would stare at me, or they would pass me by and not say hello! ST: I imagine it must be very difficult to direct under those conditions, right? PR: Almost impossible. And more English as a second language and me, half of what I am is my smile and with my expressions I tell them everything. And I didn’t have that! I had to use words, it’s not my thing, I express myself differently.

ST: There are two characters that are very interesting to me. One is Betsy’s (Kaitlyn Dever). What can you tell me about her? I know that you also have experience with miners, because you worked on the feature film Los 33. She is a character that I love, her story seems really moving, her coming out of the closet, this effort that she makes and how she falls into this trap that the pharmaceuticals. PR: Betsy is the heart of the series. It’s the most painful thing in the series. Thank God the most talented actress you can imagine got us to play her, it’s like Meryl streep little girl, the girl is truly impressive as an actress but also very pretty. She has no ego, she is very charming, very open, she throws everything, He does not question with that ego that you sometimes find in some actors. It was very pleasant to work with her and her character is very sad and represents a lot of people. ST: The other character that struck me is the one played by Michael Stuhlbarg, the “villain” of the series. I don’t know if you would call him a villain because he seems to me to be a very complex character. PR: The villain, totally. I really like him. As an actor he is a great actor, he is also very eccentricIt is one of these that you cannot talk to, who go and stand in the corner so that no one talks to them because they are in the moment, but also a great collaborator. I really enjoyed working with him because of his passion, his complete commitment, he is the one he had the most passion in the entire series. And I think he did a very interesting job, because playing Richard Sackler it’s hard. He is the real villain, he is responsible, he is the monster and Michael He attacks him with very interesting things, character, which I liked a lot, he gives very human details to his interpretation.

