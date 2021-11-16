We explain what a quantum processor is: IBM has just presented one of 127 qubits | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.-The quantum mechanics has very interesting principles, like overlap and quantum entanglement.

Quantum superposition occurs when an object “simultaneously owns“two or more values ​​of an observable quantity.

In classical computing, a processor works with the binary system of 0 and 1, hence the term digital.

Those 0’s and 1’s are called bits, and they are small electrical currents that are produced in transistors.

In the quantum universe these barriers are broken down, since instead of using transistors that only handle 0 and 1, the quantum bits, or qubits, which can be 0 and 1 at the same time, this is known as overlap.

The qubits can be 0 and 1 at the same time.



For his part, quantum entanglement – predicted in 1935 by physicists Albert Einstein, Boris Podolsky and Nathan Rosen – says that “the quantum states of two or more objects must be described by a single state that involves all objects in the system, even when the objects are spatially separated“.

That is, two particles can be far apart and be connected by quantum entanglement. What happens to one will have an impact on the other.

Several qubits can present quantum entanglement. The qubits Interlaced always correlate with each other to form a single system. Even when they are infinitely distant from each other, measuring the state of one of the qubits It allows us to know the state of the other, without the need to measure it directly.

Entanglement is necessary for any quantum calculation and cannot be performed efficiently on classical equipment. Applications include factoring large numbers (Shor’s algorithm) and search problem solving (Grover’s algorithm).

Quantum entanglement.



These principles are the pillars for creating a quantum processor, which would work in a very similar way to a normal processor, but with advantages, that is, while a traditional processor only processes little information at a time, the quantum processor processes all possibilities.

Let’s take an example. Suppose you are in a maze and you – acting like a classical processor – have to find the exit, you only have the option of 0 and 1 to find it. However, if you were to act as a quantum processor, you could divide yourself into a large number of operations and all of them look for the output at the same time, finding it faster.

Classic computer.



Quantum computer.



While a traditional computer registers the states one by one, a quantum one could process them all simultaneously.

This would make it possible to carry out – at record speed – tasks as complicated as finding the factors of a large number, searching in very long lists, or simulating complex systems such as the weather in great detail.

IBM presents Eagle, its quantum processor

Eagle, the quantum processor of the IBM company, works by processing 127 quantum bits, or qubits.

This power is greater than the Chinese quantum computer Zuchongzhi, which managed to solve in 3 minutes a random number generation problem in which the most powerful classical supercomputers on the planet would have invested 600 million years.

It would take a classical computer millions of years to find the prime factors of a 2048-bit number. The qubits you could perform this calculation in just a few minutes.

To get an idea, the number of classical bits needed to equal the processing power of the 127-qubit processor exceeds the total number of atoms in the more than 7.5 billion people alive today, according to Zaira Nazario. , Technical Manager of Theory and Applications of Quantum Computing from IBM to El País.

When will there be quantum computers in the house?

There is still not enough technology for this to happen. Although science is taking leaps and bounds, the technical requirements for this to be achieved they are not within easy reach.

And it is that the necessary infrastructure to house and exploit the qubits is very complicated, since they use microwaves, ion traps or superconducting rings.

Engineers have had to deal with issues such as processor cooling (qubits need to operate in temperatures close to absolute zero, -273 degrees) or total isolation from their environment, while any interaction (such as noise) can destabilize them.