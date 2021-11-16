Washington confirms Chase Young will miss the rest of the season

WFT head coach Ron Rivera announced that the pass rusher suffered a leg injury that will sideline him for 2021

ASHBURN – The Washington Football Team got the news he feared: the defensive end Chase young will miss the rest of the season.

The head coach of Washington, Ron Rivera, made the announcement during his video conference on Monday, confirming what had been reported in multiple media on Sunday.

Chase Young suffered a leg injury during the victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Getty Images

Rivera said Sunday night that it was “possibly your anterior cruciate ligament“, but this Monday he only said that it was a leg injury.

“His season will end,” he declared. Rivera.

Young He suffered the injury with 7 minutes, 49 seconds left in the second quarter when he chased down Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on a play of third-and-2. Young He fell to the ground without much contact and writhed in pain.

When the assist cart hit the court, Young He turned it down and limped off more than 30 yards into the tunnel, with the help of teammate Brandon Scherff for part of the walk and then with the support of the physical trainers.

Washington He was already playing without one of his starting defensive ends, as Montez Sweat suffered a broken jaw during the Oct. 31 game against the Denver Broncos. Sweat will be missing for four to six weeks.

Without Young, Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams would start at defensive end positions with rookie Shaka Toney as the main backup. Smith-Williams and Toohill are both in their second season. All three are seventh-round draft picks who are replacing players picked in the first round.