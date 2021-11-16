Vin Diesel’s incredible physical transformation

Mark Sinclair Vincent, popularly known as Vin Diesel, has managed to make a name for himself in the film industry, starring in big hits like ‘Fast & Furious’, ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Bloodshot’, among others.

This is an actor who has always been characterized by his big muscles, being one of the most acclaimed action faces of Hollywood, and it is that his diet and his exercise routine caused great changes in his life.

The most curious thing about this story is that Vin Diesel has not always been this strong, and even in high school they called him a “worm” because of his tall stature and thinness. A nickname that did not last long.

Later, he began to be called as he is known today, as Vin Diesel, becoming his stage name. He received it while working as a doorman at the nightclub ‘The Tunnel’, where he started at the age of 17. ‘Vin’ comes from his name ‘Vincent’, and ‘Diesel’ refers to his inexhaustible energy.

And it is that the actor has had an amazing physical transformation over the years, reaching 53 years -54 on July 18- in a state comparable to that of other action film stars such as Dwayne johnson -with whom he has met in the cinema-, Sylvester Stallone and Chris Hemsworth, among others.

A change created based on diet and exercise routines

To turn the “worm” nickname around, Vin Diesel began training and dieting, adjusting his workouts to increasing your muscle mass and adding cardiovascular exercises like running, swimming, and even putting in hours of yoga and Pilates.

Every training day has to do four sets with eight repetitions in each exercise, without taking breaks between each of them, and only taking breaks of 30 seconds and one minute between each of the sets.

First day: leg

Barbell squats.

Standing calf raises.

Sumo squat.

Stride.

Front squats.

Power Clean and snatch.

Second day: chest

Bench press.

Decline bench press.

Dumbbell flys.

Push-ups.

Incline DB Press.

Low cable crossover.

Third day: free

On his day off, the actor engages in yoga exercises to aid recovery, or simply walks.

Fourth day: triceps

Overhead triceps extension.

Skull Crushers.

Reverse Grip Triceps Curl.

Incline Bar Triceps Extension.

Kickback Dumbbell Triceps.

Fifth day: back and shoulders

Dumbbell lateral raise.

Side dumbbell pulldowns.

Sixth and last day: Jiu-Jitsu

On the last day of the week, Vin Diesel incorporates Jiu-Jitsu, working with Ricardo Miller, who had previously helped Paul Walker.

As for his diet, Vin follows a low in fat, but rich in protein and carbohydrates with a medium glycogen index, eating six to eight times a day, between 300 and 500 kcal per meal, and trying to reach 2500-2700 kcal per day.

To achieve an optimal protein index, the actor takes refuge in the chicken and the pork, fat-free, while to meet the carbohydrate percentage, it eats vegetables, fruits and potatoes baked. In addition, you prefer to consume products with the seal “Bio”.