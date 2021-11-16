Vin Diesel teases the new ‘Riddick 4’

Vin Diesel confirms the filming of the fourth installment of ‘Riddick’, to be titled Furyan

After several weeks of rumors, it is confirmed that there will be a new installment of the saga Riddick. Has been his own Vin Diesel, its protagonist, who has taken it for granted on his instagram account with a spectacular photo of his character. “Great reunion today, very excited for this next chapter. #Furyan,” the actor wrote, and his fans have completely gone berserk! As it happened when it was the cover of our magazine a few months ago …

Now we all associate Vin Diesel with the saga Fast & furious and his charismatic Dominic Toretto, but the great springboard of his career was his role in The Chronicles of Riddick in 2004, the first of the saga and where the actor became known to the general public. He played Richard B. Riddick, a fugitive who survives on desert planets riddled with monsters.

This fourth installment will be titled Riddick 4: Furya and Diesel, as well as the protagonist, will also be the executive producer. “David Twohy has written a great script,” he commented. It will be shot in Australia: “it was just a matter of time, we had to find the time to film it and it has come”. Everything indicates that the new installment of the saga will be a prequel focused on the character and on the planet Furya, from which the character of Diesel comes.

