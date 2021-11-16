Vin Diesel delivers Meadow Walker

In the summer of 2010, on a visit to Cancun, Paul Walker spoke about two things: his daughter Meadow, then 10 years old, and his colleague Vin Diesel. He said about the little girl that she was playful and that he tried to take advantage of the free time he had to spend with her and buy ice cream. From the actor, who was a great companion and would be happy to get back to work on the fifth installment of Fast and Furious. “And maybe put an end to this now,” Walker said at the time.

Paul passed away in a car accident in 2013. The image of little Meadow crying squeezed everyone. Vin, her friend, then became the girl’s legal guardian. A few days ago, eight years after the tragedy, Meadow got married and Diesel was responsible for symbolically delivering her at the ceremony.

On her Instagram account, the young woman published a photo of both of them walking near the sea and turned the network upside down. Gal Gadot, star of Wonder Woman, is one of the celebrities who have commented on it. Diesel uploaded to his own account a drawing of his profile and Walker’s face, clarifying it was the work of a fan. “All love, always,” wrote the actor.

In 2001, while promoting the first installment of Fast and Furious in Mexico, Diesel said he was delighted with the work he had accomplished and for having found in Paul a great adventure companion. Now, that friendship is crowned.