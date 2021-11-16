Video game consoles and phones, among what may be in short supply

Chip shortage affects Nintendo Switch sales 0:54

(CNN Business) – The global chip shortage is making it harder for shoppers to get hold of some of the holiday season’s most sought-after tech gadgets.

With six weeks to go until Christmas, some of Apple’s biggest new products – including select iPhone 13 models and some newer iPads and AirPods – are delayed well into December, depending on model type, colors, and location. from the buyer, according to analysts and CNN Business’ online checks.

Last week, some Google Pixel 6 Pro devices were showing order shipping dates for the end of January. On Monday, certain models were listed as out of stock on their website. Video game consoles, such as the Xbox and the PS5, are almost impossible to find due to delays stemming from production problems linked to COVID-19 and the large gap between supply and demand.

Chips in Apple phones

Wait times for popular tech products are constantly changing, but the challenge for buyers is clear. “Right now, demand for the iPhone 13 and game consoles outstrips supply by about 20%, which is a telling (sign) for Black Friday and holiday shopping stress,” Wedbush analyst said. Dan Ives to CNN Business. “We have also seen that the new AirPods 3 already have backorders and there is a shortage until Christmas (week),” he added.

New MacBook Pro brings back old features 1:58

The chip shortage, which has also had a major impact on the auto industry, also poses a huge challenge for tech products. For buyers, it means that they have to think about how far in advance to buy and what products they are willing to give up. The companies, for their part, run the risk that the profits of the important Christmas sales season will suffer and that the momentum in sales of some of the products that were recently launched will be cut.

Take for example Apple, which is known for having a sophisticated global supply chain for the production of its products. The iPhone 13, unveiled in September, is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which powers some of the functions of its new flagship camera and longer battery life. But it also relies on other companies for chips that power certain features, such as displays, charge management, and USB connectivity.

What are the most difficult products to find?

In late October, Apple declared that chip shortages and COVID-19-related manufacturing disruptions cut its last-quarter revenue by $ 6 billion. There have also been reports of the reallocation of some chips originally intended for iPads to iPhones to help meet demand. But this means that the wait times for iPads could be longer.

Tech companies like Samsung and Microsoft have cited supply chain limitations in their recent earnings calls. Some chipmakers have warned that demand will outstrip supply until at least 2022.

Shortage problems for online sales on the rise 0:58

“We’re seeing shortages across the board, but high-end devices – requiring more chips for solutions tied to charging, microcontrols, and certain functions – will be especially hard to find,” said Gaurav Gupta, vice president focused on the semiconductor industry. from the market research company Gartner.

Last week, for example, the iPhone 13 and iPhone mini models were shipping at a faster rate than their Pro counterparts.

Apple and Microsoft did not respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Google, Nintendo and Sony also did not respond to requests for comment.

Sold out consoles

Meanwhile, finding one of the newer game consoles – like the Nintendo Switch OLED, PS5, and XBox Series – is even more difficult. All of these products are out of stock on their companies’ websites.

On Sony’s website, buyers can register “for a chance to buy” a PS5 via a special invitation.

Some retailers like Walmart and Best Buy offer access to “replenishment events” to paying members of their subscription clubs. Amazon, which has not charged for early access to video game consoles, allows shoppers to sign up to receive text messages when they are back in stock (before they are quickly sold out again).

Analyst Advice: Buy Now

Filomena Iovino, a research analyst at technology intelligence company ABI Research, explained that buyers may have better luck getting the products they want depending on where they live.

“Geographically, Apple knows its strongest markets in terms of iPhone sales, and these will be prioritized to receive new shipments of products,” said Iovino. “This can lead to a lack of availability, or a delay in availability, in lower-tier markets, but it shouldn’t have an impact on price.”

Global chip shortage hits Tesla 0:53

However, as a general rule, customers everywhere should be prepared to buy in advance and be flexible.

“If someone wants a tech gadget to give away at parties, buy it now,” Gupta adds. “Some items may ship in December, some may last until January, depending on the product. The more you customize, the more difficult it will be to buy that. gadget“.