Vanessa Hudgens copies the look of Ana de Armas as ‘Bond girl’

Rose to fame for her role as Gabriella Montez in the movies of High School Musical back in 2006, however, little remains of that shy and demure Vanessa Hudgens. Over the years, the style of the American actress, singer and designer it has been evolving, bringing out her sexiest side when the occasion deserves it. This week, Vanessa attended the presentation of her new movie Tick, Tick … Boom!, which will premiere on Neftlix on November 19, and She caused a sensation by showing off her figure with a suggestive and low-cut black dress with a side opening. When we saw it, we thought … are we seeing double? Because it has reminded us of the look she wears Ana de Armas in the latest James Bond movie.

It seems that he has been inspired by the Cuban actress to wear this high-impact look and become, even for one night, a ‘Bond girl’. 32-year-old Vanessa not only wore a dress very similar to the one Ana de Armas wears on No time to diebut also copied her hairstyle, her makeup And even her jewelry! As can be seen in these images, the resemblance between the two is surprising, don’t you think? They both wear a fine diamond necklace and matching earrings, as well as their wet-look hair with the ends turned out. With respect to beauty look, a fine and elegant black eyeliner, juicy skin and terracotta-toned lipstick.

She is not the first actress to take as a reference the protagonist of The intership to walk the red carpet. Just a few days ago we saw Charlee Fraser attending the Sydney premiere of Agent 007’s new film with a completely identical look to the actress. The Australian interpreter became the center of all eyes wearing the same design that the actress wore in the movie scenes. It is a creation of the Australian designer Michael Lo Sordo, the creator of the navy blue satin silk garment with a ‘V’ neckline that he has baptized with the name of “Bond 007 Paloma Maxi Dress” and that he has put on sale in his own Web so anyone can feel like a Bond girl.

They both have their 007

Vanessa and Ana agree on something else and that is that they both have your secret agent particular. After her break with Ben Affleck, the Cuban actress has recovered the illusion next to the vice president of Tinder, Paul Boukadakis, with whom she has been photographed on several occasions in recent months. For her part, the protagonist of High School Musical has been dating baseball player Cole Tucker for a year. The couple chose Valentine’s Day to make their romance official and the truth is that they could not be more in love. “I am happy. I really am“Vanessa said in an interview with Entertainment tonight assuring that between them had arisen “the magic without more”. Cole accompanied his girlfriend to the premiere of his new movie and they were so in love before the cameras.

