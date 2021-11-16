United States vs Mexico: Time and How to watch the Livestream

Getty Christian Pulisic returns to the US call against Mexico

The United States men’s national team will host Mexico in a World Cup qualifying game at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The United States will try to maintain its current streak against Mexico, which comes to the game wanting to consolidate its leadership in the standings.

Note: Heavy can earn affiliate commission if you subscribe via a link on this page

In the United States (starts at 9:10 pm ET) it will be seen on television, but anyone in the United States can watch the United States vs Mexico live on ESPN +:

Get ESPN +

With ESPN +, you can stream every La Liga game during the 2021-22 season. This also includes dozens of other live sporting events (including Bundesliga, FA Cup and more international football), all 30-for-30 documentaries, and original digital content (video and written) all for $ 6.99 a month.

If you also want Disney + and Hulu, you can get all three for $ 13.99 a month. If you get them separately, all three services cost a total of $ 20.97 per month, so you save 33 percent:

Get the ESPN +, Disney + and Hulu combo

Once subscribed to ESPN +, You can see the United States vs Mexico live through the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or X / S Series, or any device with Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch through your computer on ESPN.com.

You can watch the TUDN and Univision live stream and 100 other channels live on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once subscribed to FuboTV, you can see United States vs Mexico live for him Fubo app, on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X / S, or any device with Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV , Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet

You can also watch through your computer through the FuboTV page.

You can watch ESPN livestream and more than 65 channels on Vidgo. This option does not include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $ 10:

Get Vidgo

Once subscribed to Vidgo, you can watch the United States vs Mexico live through the Vidgo app, which is available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (like the Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. You can also go to your computer via the Vidgo page.

The preview of the USA vs Mexico

The United States men’s national team comes into the game very confident after winning the last two games. Having beaten Tri in the Nations League finals and the Gold Cup has really given them a lot of confidence for this match.

Gregg Berhalter has 25 players at his disposal, and everything indicates that he will be able to select the best possible team by Friday. The only important absence will be that of the leading scorer Sergiño Dest, who has been left out of this knockout round due to back problems. This will allow either Joe Scally or DeAndre Yedlin to replace him for the next two games.

Weston McKennie has returned and will surely be a part of midfield alongside Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah.

Meanwhile, the big news is the return of Christian Pulisic to the national team after recovering from an injury.

Meanwhile, Mexico will try to play its best possible football in this international match.

For Mexico, these two games are part of four straight games playing away. If they can score a point from the games in Cincinnati and then against Canada in Edmonton, their qualification to Qatar 2022 would be practically assured.

Despite being top of the Concacaf leaderboard, Gerardo Martino’s team has not made a good impression and has received a lot of criticism in recent months.

Tigres right-back Luis Rodríguez will be included in the starting team, which will see Julio Domínguez return to midfield in place of César Montes to play alongside Moreno.

The biggest unknown for Mexico will be how they will defend in set pieces. This is because in the last two games against the United States they conceded all four goals that way.

Mexico has to try to improve in attack as Raúl Jiménez is still trying to catch up, while Jesús Corona is still struggling to find his place.

Probable US lineup: Zach Steffen; Joe Scally, Walker Zimmerman, Myles Robinson, Antonee Robinson; Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie; Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic

Probable Mexico lineup: Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodríguez, Julio Domínguez, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo; Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Edson Alvarez; Jesús Corona, Raúl Jiménez, Hirving Lozano

Record: Games played: 72. USA wins: 21. Mexico wins: 36. Draws: 15.

Follow Now Same on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: United States vs Mexico: Time and How to watch the Livestream