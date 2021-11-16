Ultra-processed makes you lose your memory

Feed with ultra-processed very quickly and damagingly affects the amygdala and the hippocampus .

very quickly and damagingly affects the and the . In combination with the lower intake of Omega 3 , the brain swells, loses memory and even the feeling of alertness for a dangerous threat, according to an investigation.

, for a dangerous threat, according to an investigation. This is how ultra-processed is breaking your heart

Chicote, against the ultra-processed: “The more things without a label, the better”

Feeding basically with ultra-processed it is one of the worst decisions a human being can make. Behind its attractive presentation and additive flavors there are numerous detrimental effects on the pancreas, insulin levels, cholesterol, cardiovascular health and, of course, can encourage obesity. But it doesn’t stop there. What’s more, it is affecting the brain very badly and quickly to its operation, according to a study by the Ohio University (United States).

Research carried out by the centre’s scientists has yielded alarming results in a very short time. According to his tests on rodents with ultra-processed food, in just four weeks “symptoms of memory loss” and “strong inflammations” were already revealed of the brain directly involved with this type of diet.

Food affected the hippocampus and amygdala rapidly, according to scientific evidence. In fact, it exceeded the expectations of scientists. “The thing is, seeing these effects so quickly is a bit alarming.“acknowledged Ruth Barrientos, lead author of the study of the Research Institute of Medical Behavior.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Abrupt and significant memory deficit” by the ultra-processed

As they explain in their report published in Science, the experts wanted to focus on the knowledge gap that exists about the effects of ultra-processed in the brain. “These findings reveal that consuming a diet with processed foods can produce a significant and abrupt memory deficit“, explained in the presentation of the results the professor of the Department of Psychiatry and Health Behaviors at the University of Ohio.

The analysis has shown that those who choose to consume mainly diets with this type of food leave aside other recommended ones and favor the dangerous effects. In this specific case, stop taking docosahexaenoic acid, an omega-3 acid that reduces inflammation in the brain.

By affecting various areas of the brain, the threat is not only in the storage of memories. “In humans, the amygdala is involved in memories associated with emotional events that produce fear and anxiety. If this region of the brain is dysfunctional, signs that predict danger can go unnoticed and could lead to poor decisions“, alerts the expert Ruth Barrientos.

There are human beings who are more threatened than others. According to the researchers, the dangers are greatest among the elderly. “The decline of memory is rapid and neurodegenerative diseases of the brain such as Alzheimer’s disease are more likely to develop“, assures Ruth Barrientos.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Reduce the negative effects of ultra-processed

What can be done? The study also served to confirm other negative health effects of ultraprocesses: rodents became overweight. However, even in diets with these types of products that are low in fat, the low levels of fiber in these products and their corresponding damage to health are pointed out. In summary, accumulating scientific evidence recommends avoiding this type of diet.

“Once we are warned, we can limit ultra-processed foods in our diet and consume foods rich in omega 3 to prevent or reduce this progression“suggests the main author of the study for the specific case of memory. A good option is to make a shopping list with healthy foods before leaving home or look for labels with fewer ingredients as an indication of less processed products.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io