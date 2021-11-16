UEFA repechage. When is it, format and classified selections

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 16.11.2021 16:16:41





It’s going to be war on a green rectangle! The UEFA already has 10 teams qualified directly for the Qatar World Cup 2022, all of them with a ticket thanks to the fact that they finished as leaders of their respective groups in the Qualifiers, however, they still There are three places left to be distributed among 12 national teams.

With powers like Spain, Germany, France and England now safe In the next World Cup, which we remember will be played between November and December 2022, there are other historical teams that hang by a thread like Italy and Portugal, as well as star players like Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) and Gareth Bale (Wales) who could miss the football party.

Which teams will play the UEFA Repechage?

As we mentioned are 12 combined the chosen ones for this second European chance, but There were only 10 groups, so how did you select the remaining two? The answer is in the UEFA Nations League.

Austria and Czech Republic They finished third in their respective sectors in the Qualifying, however, they have the privilege of being alive in the World Cup dream due to their performance in the aforementioned tournament, that is why they join a dozen national teams.

Portugal Italy Sweden Ukraine Welsh Scotland Turkey Russia Poland North macedonia Austria Czech Republic

When is the UEFA Repechage played? Format

Repechage will be played low direct match format , in what can be called six Semifinals and three Finals where the last tickets to the next World Cup will be distributed.

, in what can be called six Semifinals and three Finals where the last tickets to the next World Cup will be distributed. The first keys will be played on March 24 and 25 , while the Finals will be the 28 and 29 of the same month , all these games to a single game.

, while the Finals will be the , all these games to a single game. All Semifinals matches will be drawn under the parameter of seeded and unseeded teams, this means that in the Pot 1 will be Portugal, Italy, Scotland, Russia, Sweden and Wales , while in the Pot 2 will see Poland, North Macedonia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Austria and Turkey .

, while in the . The six winners of the Semifinal phase will advance to the three Finals that will also be drawn and the winners of each unique duel will be in Qatar 2022.