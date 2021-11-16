Tom Hanks sends emotional letter to last Scottish typewriter mechanic: he called him a “hero”

Tom Hodges is a bookseller and the only typewriter mechanic left in Scotland. His dedication earned him recognition from Tom Hanks, who even treated him like a hero for keeping this tradition alive.

Everything started when Hodges sent a letter to the actor some time ago, who is recognized for collecting these types of machines. In fact, has in his possession more than 120 of them.

In the text, the Scottish citizen informed him about his bookstore and about the exhibition he makes with the typewriters that he has in the National Museum of his country.

In your reply, Hanks appreciated his work, especially for “fighting the giants to sell the best books and keep typewriters alive“.

“I receive letters from people all the time and they are all precious to me, But it’s not every day that you get one from a Hollywood legend and they call you a hero. I love all of his movies, but I also love the fact that he is a huge fan of typewriters, “Hodges told The Guardian.

The Scotsman added that “It is a beautiful letter and I am satisfied about it. Everything has been a bit surreal. It will be framed and will have pride of place in the bookstore. “

According to the British newspaper, the “Forrest Gump” actor wrote the letter on the set of Elvis’ autobiographical film. In it, he will play the singer’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.