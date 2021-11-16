Tom Hanks, his best films

Tom Hanks He is one of the most important actors of all time thanks to the talent shown throughout his career and the films he has made. He has won numerous accolades. Including two consecutive Academy Awards.

Also because of his charismatic personality that has allowed him to wander through all kinds of projects, from romantic comedies to dramas, through animation, thus becoming one of the most versatile histrions in the industry. And finally, because of the close communion achieved with the public that has made it one of the most beloved elements of celluloid.

Below the best Tom Hanks movies.

Captain Phillips (Dir. Paul Greengrass, 2013)

Tom Hanks transferred his dramatic talent to the thriller with Captain Phillips, where he played the leader of a commercial ship hijacked by Somali pirates in 2009. His vast experience was key to capturing the different sensations suffered by his character. From the coldness with which it seeks to guarantee the survival of its crew to the tension at the moment of greatest danger.

His work was key to the film garnering six Oscar nominations. Including Best Picture, even though the Academy did not include him in the shortlist for Best Actor, in which he is usually considered one of the biggest omissions of his entire career.

Catch Me If You Can (Dir. Steven Spielberg, 2002)

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg met again four years after Saving Private Ryan (1998) to adapt the experiences of Frank Abagnale. A 19-year-old young man who put the US authorities in check by posing as a pilot, doctor and prosecutor. The role was brilliantly played by Leonardo DiCaprio. His work was brilliantly complemented by the experienced Tom Hanks as the FBI agent assigned to arrest him.

This has caused Catch Me If You Can to be remembered as one of Steven Spielberg’s best works and one of the most outstanding histrionic pairs on celluloid. Also as one of the last films of Tom Hanks’ golden age and as a symbolic transition for a new generation of talent embodied in the figure of Leonardo DiCarpio.

A very special team (Dir. Penny Marshall, 1992)

Baseball has produced numerous films, with A Very Special Team being one of the most celebrated when addressing the role of women in the ball game during World War II. A film that addresses relevant social issues that continue to resonate to this day. However, he never neglects entertainment or sports passion. The product of Penny Marshall’s filmmaking talent and her talented ensemble of Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and Tom Hanks. The latter’s work is transcendent for the objectives of the project as he plays a finished coach who must face his own prejudices to guide the team to the top.

I would like to be great (Dir. Penny Marshall, 1988)

Splash (1984) and The Man with the Red Shoe (1985) put Tom Hanks on the map. It was Big that ended up boosting her career by taking advantage of her talent and charisma to consolidate it in the public’s taste and give her her first Oscar nomination. More than 30 years away, it remains the definitive film about fantastic age changes thanks to its combination of magic, drama and comedy.

A child who yearns for maturity in front of the mythical Zoltar machine, ignorant that his wish will be fulfilled and will be a life lesson about the transition to adulthood. Special mention for the piano sequence in the New York toy store. And it would go down in history as one of his most iconic sequences of his career and of an eighties cinema full of life lessons.

Toy Story (Various)

Pixar became an animation giant thanks to its great stories and exquisite technique. Also for the talented actors who have collaborated in each of his films. As evidenced by the film that started it all, Toy Story, with a Tom Hanks who transferred all his charisma to a toy cowboy. Especially a faithful friend who goes through all kinds of adventures to keep up with his child, as well as his nice plastic friends.

A histrionic work so memorable that it resulted in one of the most outstanding works of Tom Hanks’ career. Above all, in one of the most beloved characters in the entire history of animated films. Whose legacy will continue to transcend the public for generations.

Castaway (Dir. Robert Zemeckis, 2000)

The 90s were a dreamy decade for Tom Hanks, which ended with a flourish thanks to Castaway. About a man stranded on a desert island who decides to risk everything to return home. A premise repeated several times. Although he stalled thanks to the great work of his actor, who offered one of the most important physical transformations of all time.

Without forgetting that he knew how to capture all kinds of emotions from the initial fear, the understanding of his situation, the regret for the various mistakes made. Going through happiness when making fire, to the tranquility of having company in a simple volleyball with a painted face. Incidentally, Wilson would become one of the most prominent sidekicks on celluloid. A survival film, but also a story full of reflections on priorities in life. It was his fifth Oscar nomination.

Apollo 13 (Dir. Ron Howard, 1995)

The struggle between the human being and his environment is one of the most recurrent themes in cinema. Although it rarely reaches the intensity seen in Apollo 13. The film stars Tom Hanks in the role of Jim Lovell, commander of one of the most tortuous missions in NASA history with a technical failure that prevented it from reaching the Moon.

Also one of its greatest successes thanks to the sum of efforts that guaranteed the return of the crew. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture, but only managed to win a couple of technical statuettes. Although Hanks was not considered for the short list of Best Actor, this did not prevent the film from becoming one of the most representative of his entire career.

Saving Private Ryan (Dir. Steven Spielberg, 1998)

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks have joined their respective talents on several occasions, Saving Private Ryan being the most important of all. The film focuses on the actions of Captain Miller. From his arrival on French shores in a brutal reconstruction of the Normandy Landing to the assignment of a virtually impossible mission: to find a private in a Europe mired in chaos.

This does not prevent the military from doing its job. Not because of the orders of his superiors, but because he considers that finding him could be his only truly noble action in the war and, as such, his ticket back home. It was his fourth Academy Award nomination, but he lost to a Roberto Benigni who seemed invincible with Life is Beautiful.

Forest Gump (Dir. Robert Zemeckis, 1994)

It has been viewed with suspicion since it received the Oscar for Best Picture over titans like Escape Dream and Violent Times. This controversy has not been able to prevent Forrest Gump from remaining a cultural icon in American history. Not only because of his extensive historical journey of American culture from documentary images cleverly manipulated with the insertion of the title character, but also because of the exploration of the American dream from a man who triumphs in life regardless of his condition, much less his innocence.

Tom Hanks was the linchpin for the success of movies like this, with a performance so brilliant it seems straightforward. It really was a very high risk role that could fall into all kinds of stereotypes. This earned him his second consecutive Oscar for Best Actor. His definitive consolidation among the great histrions of all time and the rise of what remains one of the most iconic roles in his successful filmography.

Philadelphia (Dir. Jonathan Demme, 1993)

Tom Hanks established himself in the public’s taste with comedy films such as Splash (1984) and I would like to be great (1988), but his path to becoming one of the most talented actors of recent times did not begin until 1993 with the premiere from Philadelphia. The Californian plays a man fired from his job for his sexual preferences and having been diagnosed with AIDS, which leads him to undertake a legal battle supported by a lawyer who overcomes his own prejudices along the way.

It represented its second Oscar nomination and its first statuette, but more importantly, it was decisive in raising awareness about the discrimination suffered by the LGBT sector as it was one of the first hierarchical films to address issues such as HIV / AIDS and homosexuality. .