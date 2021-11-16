Tom Cruise’s training for Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise trains very hard and is encouraged to perform high-stakes scenes. This also happened in Mission Impossible 7.

We all know that Tom Cruise is not afraid of anything. It is not the first time that he has performed his high-stakes and action scenes. In this way, in Mission Impossible 7 We will see him doing his thing and leaving the audience with their mouths open. The truth is that, behind every scene, there is a lot of training.

Through CinemaCon, fans were able to learn more details about Mission Impossible 7. At that event they shared a very striking material, which was focused on Tom Cruise. The video was based on a particular scene from the new film, where the actor launches a motorcycle into the void and then opens a parachute.

The hard training

In order to achieve this stunt perfectly and not get hurt in the attempt, Tom Cruise had to undergo very hard training. The actor performed more than 500 parachute jumps and 13,000 motorcycle jumps. For high-risk scenes like these, it is very important that the actor prepares well, so as not to endanger his life. It’s by far the most dangerous thing I’ve ever done. We have been working on it for years. I wanted to do it since I was a child ”, told the protagonist of Mission Impossible 7.

To confirm the statements made by Tom Cruise, one of the members of the technical team of Mission Impossible 7, revealed on his social networks that he saw the actor jump up to six times from a motorcycle in motion, all this on the same day. The new film will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who is returning to directing again. In addition to Cruise, we will see Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson and more in the cast.

Mission Impossible 7 It will hit theaters on May 27, 2022.