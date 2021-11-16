Tom Cruise did his most dangerous stunt in ‘Mission Impossible 7’

The first images of Czech Mission Impossible 7 ”were shown at CinemaCon this Thursday.

These show Tom Cruise driving off a cliff on a motorcycle and then jumping off a ramp in full free fall.

Director Christopher McQuarrie called Checo the most dangerous stunt we’ve ever done. “

We’ve seen Tom Cruise do everything – from scaling the world’s largest building to hanging off the side of a giant plane as it takes off – to wow audiences in his “Mission Impossible” franchise.

But it turns out that such stunts are not as dangerous as what he has achieved in “Mission Impossible 7”.

Audiences at CinemaCon, the movie convention, got their first glimpse of the franchise’s latest stunt this Thursday, when Paramount had its presentation.

And it left everyone in the Las Vegas movie theater completely in awe.

The images showed Cruise in the untitled film “M: I” riding his motorcycle off a cliff, jumping off it into the air and jumping off a ramp in full free fall.

The scriptwriter and director of the film, Christopher McQuarrie, said in the footage that the sequence is “by far the most dangerous stunt we’ve ever done.”

And this comes from the director who filmed Tom Cruise jumping out of a plane 106 times with a broken ankle to perform the HALO jump in “Mission Impossible: Repercussion” (2018).

What did it take to accomplish this stunt?

Performing the stunt involved 500 hours of skydiving training, 13,000 motorcycle jumps, and months of building the ramp in Norway, according to the CinemaCon package shown (via Entertainment Weekly).

The film has suffered multiple shutdowns in production due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including a two-week hiatus from filming when an unknown number of crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

This came months after an audio leaked of Cruise yelling at staff members on set, after toilet protocols were broken by Covid-19.

Despite all that, it seems that “Mission Impossible 7” is going to surprise the public.

The film will open in theaters in May 2022.

