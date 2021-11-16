Today’s Free Fire Codes November 15, 2021; all free rewards

Garena continues to provide free rewards for players of Free fire and this Monday, November 15 it will not be different. The new batch of daily codes that we can redeem on the official game page it helps us to get diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. Therefore, here we leave you with the keys for this Monday, November 15, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the official website of Garena.
Free Fire: November 15 Reward Codes
- FF7WSM0CN44Z
- FFA9UVHX4H7D
- FFA0ES11YL2D
- FFX60C2IIVYU
- JIMYLVT46V2Z
- 8JKNXUB96C9P
- 8FEUQJXPDKA7
- MV9CQ27LQJOL
- FXCVBNMKDSXC
- F0KMJNBVCXSD
- FF22NYW94A00
- FFTQT5IRMCNX
- 3OVTN5443GFQ
- WHYGN3J29VZU
- ID9S3QJKAFHX
- FF5XZSZM6LEF
- FFXVGG8NU4YB
- FFE4E0DIKX2D
- ERTYHJNBVCDS
- F9IUJHGVCDSE
- F7UIJHBGFDFR
- PUSR0KI57R77
- QNUH4C1G5QBQ
- ZFUJWLLPG4P4
- MX20UBTUSJKA
- UNGQ36T7BHZJ
- E71XWBFU6RO7
- 9SR8E1WJEHF6
- QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
- GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X
- 487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
- FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
- 3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
- ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
- WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
- UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
- HXVD-EU6E-PW5X
- FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
- 8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
- 5G9G-CY97-UUD4
How to redeem Free Fire reward codes
- To begin we must enter the Free Fire rewards site
- Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered with Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
- At that moment, a box will appear where we must change the code we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
- Finally, we access the game on the device of our preference and there we can find the reward in question in the mail section, in the lobby.
Source: prepareexams