Three signs reopen the race to find Planet 9

In 1983, NASA’s IRAS satellite analyzed 96% of the visible sky using infrared. long-haul. An astronomer at Imperial College London named Michael Rowan-Robinson has re-analyzed the IRAS data almost forty years later, and has found something that no one had seen until now.

Rowan- Robinson has analyzed the 250,000 signals captured by the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (YOU WILL GO) to test a hypothesis: that infrared data could serve to triangulate the position of the mysterious Planet Nine. Three of them could, in fact, belong to that hypothetical object that astronomers have been pursuing for decades.

Planet Nine is known as a supposed planet of whose existence we only have very tentative indications. our If its existence is confirmed, it would be the ninth planet in the Solar System (with the exception of Pluto, which is the ninth in its own right but whose your like planet or dwarf planet still discussed) , d that’s his name. The search for this planet dates back to 2004, when the covered that the orbit of the dwarf planet Sedna, in the outer reaches of the Solar System presented an anomaly that could only have been caused by a much larger object.

Neptune’s influence on Sedna’s orbit ruled out in 2014 astronomers Chad Trujillo and Scott Shepard they proposed the hypothesis of a ninth planet whose gravitational influence could have been the cause of the anomaly in Sedna. Two years later, another pair of astronomers named Batygin and Brown honed the calculations of their predecessors and pointed to the possible existence to a planet between 5 and 10 times more massive than Earth, with a radius of two to four times greater than that of our planet. According to his hypothesis, the or orbit of the planet Nine describes a wide ellipse inclined on the plane of the rest of the planets at a distance of between 400 and 800 astronomical units. If those calculations are true, it means that the object is so far from the Sun (between 13 and 26 times the distance of Neptune), that it takes 10 to 20,000 years to make one complete revolution around our star.

Since then, different teams of astronomers have tried unsuccessfully to obtain a direct observation of Planet Nine. The biggest problem is that, if it exists, it is so far away and so dark that it does not emit any visible light that a telescope can pick up. We only have indications of their presence in different tea s anomalies of both Sedna and other trans-Neptunian objects. To make things harder Even though these anomalies allow us to calculate a possible orbit, that orbit does not allow us to determine its current position, so we are basically looking for a black object in a huge darkened room and we don’t even know from where to start look for it.

We come to the present and the study carried out by Rowan-Robinson. The British astronomer thought that perhaps Planet Nine is visible in the infrared spectrum, so checked the IRAS data against the possible orbit of the object and found three signals taken in June, July and September 1983, that fit that hypothesis.

The astronomer himself is very cautious about this discovery, because the quality of the IRAS data is not very good, and the space part in which the signals have been found is difficult to study due to the presence of clouds of dust and gas that are also detectable in the infrared spectrum. red, and that could be the cause of those signals. Rowan-Robinson also points to the fact that the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS), a much more sensitive instrument than IRAS that has been operating since 2008, has found no trace of these signals.

The new study estimates that, based on those signals, Planet Nine was only 225 astronomical units away at the time of detection and will be three to five times the mass of Earth. Rowan-Robinson believes that an infrared optical examination in an arc of four degrees around the position it had in 1983 would allow to confirm or discard his hypothesis. If the signals appear in exactly the same position it would mean that they have not moved and would completely rule out the fact that it is a planet. This astronomer’s study has just been published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society awaiting your review. [vía Science Alert]