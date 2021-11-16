this you need in the registry

The Ministry of Health will enable from Friday, November 19, the vaccination registry against COVID-19 for adolescents between 15 and 17 years of age without comorbidities.

This Tuesday, Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, announced the vaccination for this age group, in addition to the inoculation that is still in process.

Pre-registration, as on previous occasions, will be through the Mi Vacuna platform: https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/index.php, where next Friday the option for adolescents from 15 to 17 years will be enabled.

What is needed for registration?

The first thing the portal is going to request is to enter the CURP of the minor to be registered.

Then, according to what López-Gatell reported, the following data will be required:

Entity.

Municipality.

Zip Code, but this is optional.

One or two contact numbers.

Email.

Once the pre-registration of the adolescents is had, the vaccination units will be opened by state, according to the order of the National Vaccination Plan.

In October, the registration of minors with chronic diseases began to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and the second week of the month began the application of the vaccine.

The girls, boys and adolescents received the Pfizer vaccine, because at that time it was the only one whose safety and efficacy was proven in children between 12 and 17 years of age.

After receiving the vaccine, what remains is to wait for the Vaccination Certificate to be processed, do you have any doubts about how to get it? We explain: COVID vaccination certificate: find out what it is and where to process it.