This week comes Will Smith, ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ and Adele

A list curated by The Associated Press of what is to come to streaming services, music platforms, film and television in the United States. Dates may vary in other countries.

CINEMA

– Does anyone like tennis? In “King Richard” (“King Richard: A Winning Family”) Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and tennis guru for Venus and Serena Williams. The film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is an authorized dramatization (the Williams family was very involved) about the origins of two great tennis stars. “King Richard,” which Warner Bros. opens in theaters Friday and on HBO Max, is a portrait of their father and coach, who guides them in their youth on and off the court. Portrayed many times as a brash self-promoter, “King Richard” – with one of Smith’s most sensitive and acclaimed performances – captures Richard Williams as a pioneering and inspiring father whose vision for his daughters brought them from Compton, California, to fame. world.

– In Robert Greene’s unconventional documentary “Procession,” Greene features a group of six adult survivors of sexual abuse by priests in the central United States when the victims were minors. As they seek to heal that chapter of their life, they write, direct and interpret their stories in a therapeutic exercise in cinematography. Greene shares with the subjects of his film the authorship of “Procession,” a collaborative effort at catharsis. The film premieres Friday on Netflix.

– Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature film directorial debut with “Tick, Tick … Boom!”, An adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical about the process of writing a musical. Larson, played by Andrew Garfield, was the playwright for the popular Broadway musical “Rent.” But before that production made Larson a hit, he struggled to produce a futuristic rock musical titled “Superbia.” Larson turned that experience into an autobiographical work on the pressures to achieve something as an artist before his 30th birthday. Miranda’s movie, which opens Friday on Netflix, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” is an affectionate ode to Larson’s musical theater and Broadway dreams.

– Jake Coyle

MUSIC

– The wait is almost over. Adele will release her album “30” on Friday and we are ready with the tissues. Since “25,” the “Rolling in the Deep” singer’s latest album, Adele has been through a divorce and depression, and we know that her albums have always captured specific moments in her life. What is clear is that there is a lot of demand for her voice, the first single from the new collection, “Easy on Me”, became her fifth first place on the Hot 100 list and the first since “Hello” dominated her by 10 weeks in 2015-16. The video for the song has been viewed some 152 million times and the end-of-the-year charts are poised for Adele to take over.

– Robert Plant and Alison Krauss want to repeat. Fourteen years after their surprise success with critics and fans, “Raising Sand,” the unexpected duo are back with another cover album, “Raise the Roof,” to be released on Friday by Rounder Records. Follow the path of the first including stories by the musicians themselves and the production of T Bone Burnett. Something special happens when these singers tackle the songs of Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and Betty Harris.

– Sting faces a turbulent year with “The Bridge”, a new album that will be released on Friday in which the bassist and composer shows the strength of his musical muscles. According to the presentation of the album: “the new collection finds him thinking about personal loss, separation, disruption, confinement and an extraordinary social and political revolt.” Among the 10 songs, “Rushing Water” is funk, and “If It’s Love” is blatantly upbeat and Broadway. In other parts of the album there are melancholic characters and tears, cold gods and references to the Bible.

—Mark Kennedy

TV

– Carole Baskin will have a second act on discovery +. In the Netflix hit “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” he was a nemesis and potential victim of Joe Exotic, who was sentenced to prison in 2020 after being found guilty in a failed plot to hire someone to assassinate Baskin. In a two-part documentary “Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight,” released Saturday, November 13, the animal rights activist and her husband, Howard, investigate the treatment of big cats at what discovery + describes as personal risk. “Tiger King” will also roar again with the premiere of the second season on Wednesday on Netflix.

– A few seconds of nudity at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004 are the focus of “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” a documentary that premieres Friday at 10 pm New York (0200 GMT), in FX and Hulu. The moment Justin Timberlake briefly exposed Jackson’s chest took a toll on her career and became a racial and cultural high point that is reconstructed in the film and analyzed by cultural critics, music industry specialists and members of the community. Jackson family. Part of the series “The New York Times Presents”, the documentary takes its title from what was then described as “a wardrobe malfunction.”

—Attention jazz fans and daring artists: Esperanza Spalding, the Grammy Award-winning bassist and singer, performs Wayne Shorter’s “Gaia” at “Great Performances: San Francisco Symphony Reopening Night”. Shorter, a jazz star, wanted the piece to highlight Spalding, who is accompanied by a trio of guest musicians. As part of the night with the director Esa-Pekka Salonen, Silvestre Revueltas will also present “Night of Enchantment” of his music for the movie “The night of the Mayans”. The PBS show will air on Friday (check local times), and is available online and on the PBS Video app.

– Lynn Elber