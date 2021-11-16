This was the original ending of Black Widow with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr)

MADRID, Jul 15 (CulturaOcio) –

When the production of Black Widow Rumors began to circulate about a possible appearance of Robert Downey Jr., but the actor did not take long to affirm that he had closed his stage as Tony Stark. Now what the tape has reached theaters and Disney +, one of the scriptwriters has confessed that the actor was about to appear in the film.

“I remember that a version of the previous script to mine it had written: ‘The final moment of Civil War with Tony and Natasha’, but it was old footage“Eric Pearson explained on the Phase Zero podcast, making it clear that the actor, who said goodbye to his character in Avengers: Endgame, I was not going to record new sequences.

“It would have been something like: ‘Hey, crowd, remember where we are, let’s mark this key moment for her’. So it wouldn’t have been Robert Downey Jr., as far as I know the only time I ever saw Tony Stark’s name It was in this entry to remember that we were in Civil War, “he wielded.

“I remember when the rumors came out and I was in London in our office, I looked around and said: ‘We are going to do it? I have the script here and Tony Stark does not appear ‘. They all told me no. I don’t know where the rumors came from unless someone saw the old version of the script with the scene, which wasn’t even a scene“, he pointed.

The author recalled that scripts tend to change a lot compared to their original version, hence the possible confusion. “I don’t know how people find out but a lot of material is written. I got the script I wrote for Captain Marvel and it’s 100% different from the version that was released, “he revealed.

Located within the Marvel timeline after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before what was related in Avengers: Infinit War, Black Widow has already accumulated close to 200 million dollars at the box office since its premiere, in theaters and Disney +, on July 9.