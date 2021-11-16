this was the amazing action scenes of an outstanding seducer

Yesterday we had to deliver the sad news that Jean-Paul Belmondo, one of the most iconic faces of European cinema, passed away at 88 years of age, leaving behind a filmography to remember built, in part, together with some of the great names of French cinema like Resnais, Truffaut, Chabrol, Melville or Godard.

Equal parts charisma and guts

But beyond his decisive role in the Nouvelle Vague, the amateur boxer turned actor stood out in his role as an action hero. In addition to wasting enviable levels of charisma in these types of roles, Belmondo managed to dazzle half the world by shooting his own stunts; something that prompted even Jackie Chan himself to recognize him as one of his great references along with Buster Keaton.

Of course, social media is already working its magic, and it is filling with tributes to the Parisian that some of his stunts most famous, like this montage of less than a minute in which it is clear that that of playing the guy being a star was not invented, by any means, Tom Cruise.

RIP to Jean-Paul Belmondo. He did all his own stunts. pic.twitter.com/1wuNLFRucL – Justin Decloux (@DeclouxJ) September 6, 2021

Nor should we lose sight of this extract from ‘The Fury of Greed’, in which Belmondo, after rolling down a dizzying hillside, she sits up to fix her hair surrounded by rubble and with an innate gallantry. Pure genius.

STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING AND WATCH THIS. Jean-Paul Belmondo did this incredibly hazardous stunt himself, which is both fucking amazing and fucking terrifying at the same time. “Le Casse” (1971) dir. Henri Verneuil (@MattRSays) pic.twitter.com/aS23lqpbDW – Bill Scurry, changing … do you see? (@WilliamScurry) May 14, 2021

But Jean-Paul Belmondo also did crazy things on four wheels and, as an example, here is this scene from ‘El marginal’ in which, In addition to being able to drool with the ’67 Ford Mustang Coupé, the interpreter’s driving skills are appreciated. Be careful, because the result of mixing the very powerful image with the great song ‘Roadgame’ by Kavinsky is amazing.

After seeing these examples, in addition to having a tremendous desire to do a marathon with their actioners, it is clear that we have lost a legend of a draft hardly recoverableand. Rest in peace.