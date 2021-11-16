This is what The Legend of Zelda would look like in Unreal Engine 5

There is no doubt that The Legend of Zelda is one of the most important franchises in the video game industry, and each new installment in the series is almost always a cause for celebration. Breath of the Wild It definitely represented an important evolution for the series, but what comes next? In addition to its sequel, this video fanmade shows us what one of these games would look like using the latest graphics engine in Unreal.

The video in question is named The Legend of Zelda: Lost Woods and through the channel of Youtube, OotavidMann, shows us the full potential of Unreal Engine 5 using things like Lumen, a lighting and reflection system typical of this graphics engine, as well as Nanite.

Currently there is no game out there that is already using this new graphics engine, but with the new generation of consoles finally upon us, it is a matter of time before this type of project ends up becoming a reality thanks to the power of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Sure, we’ll never see a game of Zelda on these platforms, but surely we will have similar things.

Editor’s note: Of course, we would love to see a game in this saga with those graphics, but considering that Nintendo is still very behind in this specific section, we may have to wait many more years for it to become official. In the meantime, this video does a great job of showing us what such a game would look like.

Via: Youtube