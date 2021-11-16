This is the yacht that Steven Spielberg just sold for about $ 150 million

When the opportunity to go big presents itself, the director Steven Spielberg It is not limited, neither in the movies nor the acquisition of RVs. After 11 years of travel, and we assume that also of great adventures, the Oscar winner put on sale, in May of this year, his Seven Seas megayacht, which recently found a new owner.

To give more context, we tell you that the Seven Seas yacht, a name inspired by the filmmaker’s 7 children, was built in 2021 by Oceanco at its shipyard in Alblasserdam, the Netherlands; while the interiors are the work of the Italian firm Nuvolari & Lenard In collaboration with Milly isaksen.

STEVEN SPIELBERG IS SELLING HIS MEGAYATE, TRULY A MOVIE ONE, FOR $ 160M

Photos: Oceanco

How is the yacht that Steven Spielberg sold?

The megayacht that belonged to Steven Spielberg has four floors and has a capacity between 15 and 20 people distributed in up to 9 cabins and 28 crew members.

Among its amenities is a swimming pool, two spas, Jacuzzi, gym, 17 televisions in total, obviously more than a projection room in which the director surely watched his successful productions, a pirate-proof security system and technology that controlled the audiovisual system, lighting and climate.

Photos: Yates Chamberlain

According to what is reported by Forbes, it has a steel hull and roof decks and its maximum speed is 16 knots with a range of 5200 nautical miles.

Steven Spielberg’s boat from 282 feet, it was sold after appearing on the market in May of this year. The buying and selling was done by Edmiston, Merle Wood & Associates and Denison Yachtin introduced the buyer.

Photos: Oceanco

Seven Seas, now named Man of Steel, went on the market in May for $ 160 million, however the latest sale price was € 131 million, approximately $ 150 million. The sale took place at the end of October and the final price has not been disclosed.