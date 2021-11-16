This is the OnePlus 10 Pro and its monstrous camera, according to two new leaks

The new OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro are not expected until the first half of 2022, but we can already take a look at the latter (and its huge camera).

The OnePlus 10 Pro is OnePlus’s most anticipated phone in a long time, not least because the company went from a bi-annual renewal cycle to renewing its flagship once a year. There hasn’t been a OnePlus 9T.

Another reason the phone holds high expectations is the merger of OnePlus with Oppo, its parent company. The OnePlus 10 Pro will likely come with ColorOS 12, the latest version of Oppo’s operating system, instead of OxygenOS, OnePlus’s operating system.

Well, this Monday some renders and supposed photos of the OnePlus 10 Pro have come to light. The renders are not official, but they were created by the same person who leaked the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 9. In other words, they have credibility. The photos appeared on Weibo and, well, I wouldn’t put my hand on fire for them, but they match the renders in many ways and could be from a OnePlus 10 Pro prototype.

From what we now know, the OnePlus 10 Pro will stand out for its gigantic rear camera module, reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S21 in how it blends into the phone’s frame. It includes three lenses and a flash, as well as a microphone in the center. Its size suggests that it will have a large main sensor.

The front camera is located (in the renders) under a small hole in the upper left corner of the screen, which will be 6.7 inches with curved edges. Even more interesting is its aspect ratio: 20: 9, which implies that it is a longer phone than normal.

Other leaked specifications speak of a 5000 mAh battery, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and fast charging of, attention, 125 W, the maximum that Oppo has achieved with its SuperVOOC technology.