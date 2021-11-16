This is Motorola’s new smartwatch

It is not yet official, but the future Moto Watch 100 can already be seen in detail, also filtering its key features.

Lenovo does not want to lose the thread of a very important Christmas campaign for all manufacturers, although the truth is that in this context of global scarcity it will be necessary to see how far these new Moto G31 and Moto Watch 100 that are already anticipated in leaks of a lot of quality.

Not in vain, is that the new Motorola smartwatch we did not know at all, and now thanks GizmoChina already we have practically all its details and characteristics, also including good quality images that allow us to notice a classic and very elegant design that has everything to succeed.

For now we do not have any official information or we do not know presentation dates either or estimated prices, so we are going to show you this new Moto Watch 100 and tell you all the information that has transcended from Asia, although you should take it with caution while waiting for confirmations by Lenovo.

Anyway, it is likely that it will be presented before the end of this year 2021, so we will be attentive to inform you first-hand in due course… For now let’s see what this Moto Watch 100 will offer us!

This would be the Moto Watch 100, according to the leaks

Regarding design, we have to talk about a smartwatch with a classic and elegant look, built around a metal case in a matte finish and with interchangeable straps, presenting the one included as standard with a curious and attractive texture.

More protagonist will be, in any case, his 1.3-inch circular screen and 360 x 360 pixel resolution, made with LCD technology and designed to host the latest version of Google Wear OS being able to interact with a touch digitizer and two physical buttons.

There will be no rotating bezel, so this Moto Watch 100 will not be able to take advantage of one of the great advantages of integration with the system Tizen Samsung, although they will join the cast various quantification and health sensors including heart monitor, blood oxygen and pedometer.

Obviously the watch will be able to quantify our physical activity and monitor sleep, although it is not possible for now to confirm what types of sport will you be able to analyze or if it will detect the exercise automatically.

There will also be room for a ambient light sensor which will take care of managing the brightness and saving energy, and while the connectivity will remain in charge of the protocol Bluetooth 5.0 LE we have to admit that nothing is being said for now about NFC to pay with the smartwatch.

We do know that you will have one 355 mAh battery and that its weight would be around 30 grams, but so far we can read why hardware platform keys have not transcended like chipset or memory configuration … We will have to be patient for now!

