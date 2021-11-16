This is how you can get the samurai armor in Halo Infinite

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is now available, and here we tell you how to get samurai armor in Halo Infinite. After speculation and rumors continued to mount over the weekend, Microsoft confirmed that the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta was going to be available from Monday, November 15, and not in December as most people thought. The special announcement came during Microsoft’s Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream event.
The Responsible for revealing the good news were Joseph Staten and Tom French, in addition to the 343 Industries team. Unlike other games in the franchise, Microsoft will not only divide the campaign and multiplayer into two parts, but, for the first time, multiplayer can be downloaded for free for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. And one of the most special rewards in the game is a samurai armor in Halo Infinite.
Halo Infinite multiplayer beta launch is largest in Microsoft history on Steam
Samurai armor in Halo Infinite
In addition to the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, the first season of Halo Infinite multiplayer is also available so you can have access to all the maps, main modes, as well as unlock all the rewards that come with the Battle Pass, among which is Samurai Spartan armor from Halo Reach. Although it is a beta, any progress made prior to December 8 will stick, so fans won’t have to worry about anything restarting or starting over.
Here’s how you can claim this incredible Xbox 20th Anniversary Porsche in Forza Horizon
To obtain this samurai armor in Halo Infinite players will not have to climb any specific rank list or battle pass tires to unlock it. Instead, just play the first limited time event called Fracture: Tenrai during Season 1, which will begin on November 23 and last until the 30th. The event will be limited time and will have its own free event pass, of which the armor will be the prize. In addition, it will be completely free.
