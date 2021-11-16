This is how the dates and times for the repechage round were

Puebla will host Chivas to open the 2021 Apertura playoff phase that will culminate next Sunday with Santos vs. Athletic of San Luis

The schedules and dates of the four clashes of the 2021 Apertura playoffs, from where the four rivals of America, Atlas, León and Tigres will come out, who agreed directly to the quarterfinals.

The reclassification keys will be disputed between Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 November, after Liga MX had a one-week break after the FIFA Date that was scheduled at the end of the regular phase of Apertura 2021.

Reclassification is played as a single match in the stadium of the best-ranked Club, in the event of a tie at the end of the match, the tiebreaker criteria will be penalties.

Time and date: Saturday, November 20 at 9:00 p.m.

Stadium: Cuauhtémoc

The Strip took advantage of a great closing of the Apertura 2021 to sneak into the first eight classified. Nicolás Larcamon’s men had four victories in the last five games to place themselves in seventh place with 24 points. On the other hand, the tapatíos, led by Marcelo Michel Leaño, were in the tenth rung with 22 units.

Chivas will visit the Cuauhtémoc Stadium for the second time in the semester, from where it left with the three points after beating Puebla 0-2 on the second day of the Apertura 2021. However, the camoteros have a home record of three wins, three games tied and three lost. Guadalajara, on someone else’s court, had two victories, five draws and two falls.

Time and date: Sunday, November 21 at 7:15 p.m.

Stadium: Aztec

In the numbers, it is the most even duel, only one point separates them in the general table of the Apertura 2021. The Machine, current Mexican soccer monarch, was left with eighth place with 23 units; while the Rayados, who recently won the Concacaf Champions League, were ninth with 22.

Cruz Azul and Monterrey divided units in the regular phase of Apertura 2021 after drawing 1-1 on the Azteca Stadium field, a property that will once again receive the clash between the Machine and the Gang. However, now he will do it behind closed doors before the sanction that the MX League imposed on the cement producers, who won three of their eight duels that they played in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, in addition to three draws and two setbacks. On the other hand, the Rayados, as visitors, only had one victory, five draws and three defeats.

Time and date: Sunday, November 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Stadium: Nemesio Ten

The Devils, with eight games without winning, will face the felines, the team that had the best closing of the Apertura 2021, with four wins and a draw. Those of the State of Mexico remained with the sixth place with 24 units; while the UNAM team slipped into eleventh place with 21 points.

During the regular phase, Toluca beat Pumas 2-1 at the Nemesio Díez, a property that will host the Auriazules again this weekend. As a local, the scarlets added 13 points, the product of three victories, four draws and one defeat; while the Auriazules as visitors only rescued six units with just one win, three draws and four lost games.

Time and date: Saturday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Stadium: TSM Corona

In terms of points, it is the most uneven duel of the reclassification. Santos finished in fifth position with 24 points, for the 20 that Atlético de San Luis collected, who won the last ticket of the playoffs, in the twelfth step.

Curiously, warriors and Las Tunas, they saw each other in the last day of Apertura 2021, in which they divided units after a 0-0 in the TSM. Now they will return to Torreón, where Guillermo Aldama’s men registered two wins, six draws and one defeat. On the other hand, the team led by Marcelo Méndez got the most points as a visitor with three wins, five draws and only one fall.