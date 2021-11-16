This is how Jodie Comer prepared to shoot the most traumatic scenes of ‘The Last Duel’ – movie news

The actress stars in Ridley Scott’s new film alongside Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Afflek. Based on a true story, the film narrates, through three perspectives, the consequences of a rape in the 14th century.

The film addresses what happened from three different perspectives, so Comer had to shoot more than one scene of the rape suffered by his character Marguerite de Carrouges at the hands of Jacques Le Gray (Driver). The interpreter has spoken about how she prepared with her co-star and the director to tackle those difficult moments on the set. The first thing they did was establish the choreography of the sequence.

“It’s funny because I always have a hard time when someone asks me about my preparation because I think much of how I approach it is instinctive“begins Comer en Sky News.

As the actress continues:

The night before shooting those scenes, Ridley, Adam and I went to the studio, went to the set and got everything physically ready. There were no dialogue readings, no acting, no emotions, it was just setting the movement of the scene and the next day we shot it

Comer also stressed that the most important thing for the team when constructing these traumatic scenes was that they were an “authentic” representation. “They always tried to make sure it was an authentic performance, that it wasn’t gratuitous, that it was going to move the plot forward and that it was telling a story.”, indicates the actress.

Who were the real people who inspired ‘The Last Duel’?

On THR, Comer has told a little more about how that day of filming was: “We did Marguerite’s perspective at the beginning and two takes of each perspective. We started in the morning and I think we finished before lunch, which is unheard of. “

“I think the original take is about nine minutes long. It was very long, but we had a wonderful team. They were extremely respectful and extremely sensitive about what we were creating.. I felt like I was very lucky with that, “he concludes.

On The last duel, the knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and the squire Jacques Le Gris face off in combat after the former’s wife accused the latter of having raped her. King Charles VI (Affleck) decides that the best way to resolve the conflict is with a duel to the death. If the squire wins, the knight’s wife will die as punishment for false accusations.

The last duel it is now available in theaters. On these lines, do not miss the trailer for the film.

