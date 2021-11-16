This gorgeous high-end Samsung Galaxy plummets in price for a limited time

200 euros discount for one of the most special high-end of Samsung, take advantage!

Halfway between the Samung Galaxy S20 and the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has risen this year as one of the high-end mobiles with the best value for money From the market.

Well, now, thanks to a special discount on your own samsung online store, you can get it paying much less. In total you can save 160 eurazos in the high-end of Samsung buying it directly from your website, with free shipping and all the guarantees of Samsung Spain.

Get the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on the Internet

For 499 euros you get a mobile that is virtually identical to last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20: except for the screen (it is flat), the RAM (it has 6GB), the battery (it has more capacity) and one of the three main cameras, you would be buying, virtually, a Samsung Galaxy S20.

As usual in Samsung’s high-end, the S20 FE stands out for its awesome display: a 6.5-inch Inifinity-O SuperAMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is undoubtedly the best we’ve tried in this price range (and if you don’t believe it, take a look at our review). Something similar happens with its design, perhaps not so premium like the S20 or S21 but equally striking: it is love at first sight.

It also has a superb performance and an extended autonomy, since it comes with a higher battery capacity than Galaxy S20 as well as with fast charge at 25W and wireless charging. With polished and optimized software, it is one of the fastest and smoothest mobiles in its segment, not only thanks to Samsung’s good work with the Exynos 990, but also because of its 6GB RAM and the timely update to Android 11 (Android 12 is also on the calendar).

Finally, at the camera level, it is interesting to comment that, for 499 euros you will have practically the same camera as the Galaxy S20, a mobile that came out last year for 909 euros. Includes a telephoto sensor with an optical zoom of three magnifications and one digital zoom of up to thirty, and two main lenses, one of them an ultra wide angle, of 12 megapixels each. He is able to record 4K video at 60FPS and its front camera boasts a brutal resolution of 32 megapixels that will make your selfies take off.

