They require Elektra to respect the Good End price of a 55-inch screen

Every year, various companies or brands are reported for presenting misleading advertising during The good end. On this occasion, it was the case of Elektra.

On Twitter, a user demanded that Elektra respect the price of the Good End of a screen 55 inches.

The user reported that Elektra announced on television a 55 inch screen with a price of 8 thousand 999 pesos .

However, when he went to the store to take advantage of the Good End offer, he was surprised that the price of the screen it was a thousand pesos more than the one advertised on television .

The user pointed out that when asking sellers and promoters about why the price of the screen did not coincide with the one announced on television, they replied that went up from one day to the next .

In October Profeco asked the participating businesses of El Buen Fin 2021 not to cheat with offers and to be clear with consumers. This is what Ricardo Sheffield Padilla said:

“The only recommendation (to suppliers) is that their offers are clear and that they have the product in stock to be able to respond to the offer; or, to limit the number of units that are subject to the offer ”. Ricardo Sheffield Padilla

In his publication, the user tagged the account of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) to report the irregular situation in which he had incurred Elektra during this Good end.

“Attention @Profeco in @ElektraMx they advertise on television a 55-inch LG screen at $ 8999 and you arrive at their stores and it is at $ 9999 and according to its sellers and promoters they argue that it went up from yesterday to today. #BuenFin # BuenFin2021 ″ Report on Twitter

For its part, Profeco suggested that the user file their complaint in Conciliaexprés so that they respect the price of the screen. For this, Profeco provided him with the different means to do so.

And it is that despite the fact that in El Buen Fin it is expected to find low prices, many companies resort to misleading advertising to attract customers.

Among the companies and brands that have been exhibited for not respecting prices during El Buen Fin 2021 are:

Sam’s Club

El Secreto de Victoria

Iron palace

Home Depot

How to file a complaint with Profeco?

If you want to make a complaint online to Profeco, you do not need to have evidence and it can be anonymous.

To file a report with Profeco, you must send an email with a brief description of the problem and with as much information as possible about the business:

Provider’s name

Product

Service

Missing detected

Address and date

The mail must be sent to Profeco according to the type of business or type of fault:

Commercial establishments: denunciasprofeco@profeco.gob.mx

Gas stations: denunciasgasolina@profeco.gob.mx

LP Gas: denunciasgaslp@profeco.gob.mx

Misleading advertising: denunciapublicitaria@profeco.gob.mx

Telecommunications: denuncias.telecom@profeco.gob.mx

How to make a complaint to Profeco?

If you want to file a complaint online with Profeco, the business must have a collaboration agreement with the agency.

If the establishment does not have an agreement with Profeco, you should go to your nearest branch. The list of businesses can be found at concilianet.profeco.gob.mx/Concilianet/proveedores_que_concilian.jsp.

To file a complaint online with Profeco, you will have at your disposal the Concileanet, an online dispute resolution module. This is the step by step:

Create a user (concilianet.profeco.gob.mx/Concilianet/registro.jsp)

Identify yourself (provide personal data)

Capture the complaint

Attach the evidence (in doc, jpg, jpeg, gif, pdf or tiff format)

In addition, during The Good End 2021, Profeco also makes the numbers available to the public:

(55) 5568 8722 and 800 468 8722

WhatsApp: 55 8078 0485/55 8078 0488

If Profeco determines that your rights as consumers were not respected, it will give you the date and time for an online conciliation hearing.