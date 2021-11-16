They leaked intimate video of Tristan, Yahir’s son, with his boyfriend

Social media users shared Tristán’s video on social media (Photo: Instagram / @ tristan_gss)

Tristán Othon Fierros, son of the singer Yahir, has given much to talk about since his reappearance in the media in early November, when he conducted an interview with the entertainment magazine TvNotes to detail his distant relationship with his father, his tough battle with addictions, his sexual orientation and his desire to become an actor in pornographic films.

This last aspect was confirmed from his social networks days later, and he took the opportunity to share his account OnlyFans, in which, he assured, there will be a lot of erotic content for women and men.

“I’m gay? I’m not gay. I’m a bisexual person, let’s drop the labels, dude. There is something beyond this issue, love, man, is liberal because you have to live. I don’t consider myself a gay person, I don’t consider myself a heterosexual person either, I consider myself a bisexual person and that’s perfect for me”, Explained when starting his live on Instagram.

On November 5, from his Twitter account, published that his first sex video was already available on the exclusive content platform, so he urged his followers to observe it and comment on it.

However, this Tuesday it was announced that This footage, which she made with her boyfriend Axel Martínez, was leaked by several users of social networks that had access to it and took the opportunity to record the screen and share this intimate material.

Such was the amazement on the part of the people that some shared instant messaging groups where the footage can be observed. They also posted links to download it.

Until now, Tristán has not expressed himself about it in his networks, from which he continues to share photos in underwear, parties and much of his eccentric life with his friends.

Yahir, his father, does not agree very much with the decisions that his son has made and made him known a few days ago before the cameras of the morning program Hoy.

The former contestant of The academy He explained that he is struggling with the 23-year-old because he had a strong relapse into addictions and commented that he does not intend to support him in his intentions to be a porn * actor.

In this regard, he confessed that he is currently supporting his son because he relapsed into drugs and explained that Tristán has already gone through several rehabilitation centers where he has tried to cope with his difficult process, but all that effort has not been enough.

“The truth seems that I’m living a nightmare, right? We have a long time in a war on addictions. My son is in a very strong relapse after several rehabilitation centers and it is very sad to learn that this addiction problem is leading him to do such strong things, “said the 42-year-old singer.

In this way, the native of Hermosillo, Sonora hinted that he does not agree with his son’s intention to become an adult content actor. In addition, he clarified that he does not have a problem with Tristán’s sexual preferences, but with the way in which the young man is exposed to the public on the Internet without measuring the consequences.

“That he is bisexual to me, the truth does not bother me at all. What it does is the question of how it is exposed, that it has no filters, that it lets go of absolutely everything, “he added.

