They found a giant prehistoric shark tooth on the coast of Mar de Ajó

A tooth about six centimeters long that belonged to a giant prehistoric shark was found in Sea of ​​Ajo by the director of the Museum of that town located on the Buenos Aires coast.

The tooth of a megalodon, which means “giant tooth”, and that according to experts It belonged to a specimen, it would exceed six meters in length and two tons in weight.

Federico Agnolin, CONICET associate researcher, announced to the CTyS Agency of the National University of La Matanza that “Diego Gambetta, director of the Museum of Mar de Ajó, discovered, thrown on the beach, this huge tooth.”

And he added that “the investigations made by a team of paleontologists from the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences and the Azara Foundation revealed that it was the Carcharocles megalodon species, neither more nor less than the famous animal from the movie ‘Jaws’ ”, directed by Steven Spielberg and released in 1975.

Their teeth were over 17 centimeters in height, with a thick, heavy crown and strongly serrated margins., like those of a handsaw.

“What is most often found of this species are the teeth, because its body had a cartilaginous skeleton.. So, it is more difficult for it to fossilize “, explained Agnolin, doctor in Natural Sciences and maintained that” at most loose vertebrae or remains of jaws have been found, where the cartilage is more resistant. “

The megalodon jaw, the researchers explained, had a total of 276 teeth, arranged in five rows. “Each tooth has several backs, which will replace it and with each bite they gave, to hunt their prey, it was possible that they would lose teeth; that helps to have more possibilities of finding these teeth ”, added the specialists.

Experts estimate that the megalodon was between 15 and 18 meters in length, “An impressive size when compared, for example, with the living white shark, which reaches six meters in length. What’s more, its weight would have exceeded 50 tons ”, Agnolin detailed.

After studying the fossil found in Mar de Ajó, Julieta De Pasqua, who heads the investigation, concluded that the specimen to which the tooth belonged would exceed 6 meters in length and 2 tons in weight and due to the characteristics of the tooth found, which is about six centimeters long, experts believe that the specimen could be a juvenile, not an adult already developed.

Agnolin stressed that “what the sea has is that, just as it plucks fossils from the seabed and throws them onto the beach, then it takes them back and throws them back. So on, so the remains are usually very destroyed “and he pointed out that” this specimen was ‘clean’, it was not necessary to remove the rock, as with other fossils, and in very good condition “.

“When people walk along the coast, they gather pebbles or snails, without even imagining that many of these elements are millions of years old. It is good to make people aware of that aspect and that, if you find something interesting, you should take it to the nearest museum. They have come to bring us, also from the coast, the humerus of a right whale, about 80 centimeters high . They are extremely interesting findings ”, he concluded.

