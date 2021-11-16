They filter sex video of Yahir’s son with his boyfriend, it was exclusive in his OnlyFans – Zócalo newspaper

Mexico City.- After a few days ago Tristan, the singer’s son Yahir Othon confess that he had a drug relapse and openly declare bisexual, the young man announced that he will dedicate himself to making adult films and has already uploaded the first video to his account OnlyFansHowever, on social networks they are already distributing it for free.

It was during the first days of this month of November when Othón Fierros announced through his Twitter account that his first erotic video is now available on his OnlyFans and his followers did not hesitate to run to see the exclusive material.

“ Video 1 is now available ”,“ Go for it, check it out and answer what you think ”, wrote Yahir’s son in his Twitter to announce the erotic tape, in which she appears having a sexual encounter with her boyfriend, the creator of adult content Axel Martinez, better known asor Axxl Mart.

It seems that the video was highly accepted, as Internet users did not stop praising the work done by Tristán and Axxl, as they immediately spoke on social networks to express their amazement, however, although the material can be seen through a payment, some took the opportunity to record the screen of OnlyFans and distribute the video on Twitter and other platforms.

And it is that even, in the same account of the young man, his followers did not stop posting a Telegram group in which the first adult film of Othón Fierros can be seen. Likewise, it was also filtered out in parts by other Twitter accounts that distributes it for free.

It is worth mentioning that after announcing that he will dedicate himself to the world of porn and assuring that he does not plan to give up drugs, the singer Yahir, father of the young man, broke the silence about his feelings about it and completely shattered, made very clear his disagreeing with your child’s lifestyle.

Visibly shocked, the former member of “La Academia” broke the silence. He assured that he is living a nightmare, because apparently his son has a relapse with addictions.

“ The truth seems that I am living a nightmare, we have been in a war against addictions for a long time, my son is in a very strong relapse after being in several rehabilitation centers and it is very sad to find out that this addiction problem does not end, “he said. Yahir.

He clarified that he has nothing against his son Tristán being bisexual. However, he explained that what alarms him is that he does not have filters and that he asks him to be an accomplice in his addictions and even in his decision to be a porn actor.

For its part, Tristan he attended the program as a guest “Gossip No Like”, where she presented her boyfriend to the cameras and revealed that they have been in a relationship for more than a month and a half.

He also took the opportunity to ask his father, with whom he has not spoken since last October 31, to get closer to him, to support him in his decisions and to accept him as he is.