They denounce that there are patients dying in ambulances at the doors of the hospital in the United Kingdom

The Guardian has been access to a report carried out by the Association of Chief Executives of Ambulances (AACE) based on official figures from the national health system that from the newspaper itself have rated “explosive”. As explained in it, in the United Kingdom people die in ambulances at the doors of the hospital waiting to be treated and around 160,000 suffer damage as a result of the you wait to be admitted or transferred to the emergency room.

The situation is worrying and it is not an exclusive problem of the pandemic (although this has aggravated the situation) since since The Guardian They point out that you are waiting at the doors of the hospitals they have been producing for years. The text does not only talk about patients ‘trapped’ in the back of the ambulance without being treated in the emergency room, but also of patients who the paramedics cannot access and, despite calling Emergencies, they must wait hours for help to arrive.

Among those 160,000 affected, say the ambulance chiefs, 12,000 suffer “serious damage” as a result of the waiting. Pathologies such as chest pain, sepsis, heart problems, epilepsy and Covid-19 are discussed in the report. The aforementioned British media points out that “the problem has become much more serious in recent months, since all NHS services have seen a demand of unprecedented attention ”.

In its report, the AACE, which represents the executive directors of the 10 regional ambulance services in the country, details that “when very sick patients arrive at the hospital and then have to wait an excessive time for them to be delivered to the doctors of emergencies to receive a definitive evaluation and attention, it is completely predictable and almost inevitable that some level of damage will arise ”.

On the deaths from these waits in the back parts of the ambulances, there is no official number, but they do point out that “we know that unfortunately some patients have died while waiting outside the emergency department, or shortly after his eventual admission to the emergency department after a wait. Others have died while waiting for the response of an ambulance in the community ”.

In this sense, they point out that, “regardless of whether a death may have been an inevitable result, this is not the level of care or experience that we would want for someone in their last moments. Any form or level of damage is not acceptable ”.

To calculate and estimate affected patients, those responsible for the report took January 4 of this year as an example. “If these results of January 4, 2021, which was not an atypical day, are extrapolated to all delivery delays that occur every day, the cases of potential damage could reach 160,000 affected patients per year ”.

They explain that the ambulances have been designed so that patients are delivered to the emergency room in a quarter of an hour and that, in any case, they do not have to wait more than half an hour. The problem is that in In recent years, queues for ambulances have become more and more frequent waiting for doctors and nurses to greet patients.

To get an idea of ​​the real situation beyond the alert and the figures in the report, at The Guardian collect four cases of deaths in which there were waits such as those reported by the AACE that occurred in the last weeks. A patient with a cardiac arrest waiting an hour outside the hospital; a woman who died waiting for an ambulance that took five hours to arrive; another patient with cardiac arrest who waited five hours in the ambulance; and another woman died after waiting an hour for an ambulance because there was no free one near her area.

The response from the Department of Health and Social Care to this information is that “we are committed to supporting the ambulance teams that work tirelessly responding to emergencies every day. NHS England and Improvement has given ambulance trusts an additional £ 55 million to increase staffing for the winter, helping them build capacity in control rooms and on the front line. ”