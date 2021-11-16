They confirm the interest of FC Barcelona in Karim Adeyemi!

The FC Barcelona does not resign. Although it is going through a turbulent period marked by its obvious financial problems and a more than delicate sporting situation, the entity continues to work with the clear objective of reinforcing its staff in future editions of the market.

Follow after this announcement

Among the footballers who are liked by Barça, the name of Karim Adeyemi (19 years). Although the interest of the painting culé German talent is already well known, the German medium Sport1 ensures today that the Catalan team is one of the great favorites to win the bid.

Bidding war

According to the aforementioned source, Barça fans would be willing to invest around € 40 million in their recruitment, a figure that would put in the background the € 35 million that their main rival, the Borussia Dortmund. Regarding the promised salary, although the Catalans do not enjoy a great margin of movement, the media suggests that it would also be higher than the 5 M € per year offered by the Germans.

Proposals aside, two things seem to be clear. The first, that Adeyemi will not abandon the RB Salzburg until the end of the current season. And the second, that the player will opt for the club that guarantees him a greater role in the short term.