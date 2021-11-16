they came across everything during a match in Chile

The pitched battle was recorded in the last minutes of the match between Municipal Mejillones and Lota Schawager, in Chile. Photo: Video shot

A soccer game in the Third Division of Chile ended in a pitched battle, after team players Municipal Mussels and Lota Schwager they will give everything; There were even stones in between during the fight that left them injured in the middle of the soccer field.

The pitched battle was recorded when the last minutes of the second leg match of the Quarter-Finals were played, which was favorable by 2-1 to the local team, Municipal Mussels, when the row broke out on the field.

The reason was that one of Lota’s players had a brush with people off the court, apparently a ball retriever, and the blows were immediately unleashed.

The players of Municipal Mussels they defended the basketball player, the benches were emptied and that was when the pitched battle was recorded.

The fans were not far behind and threw stones onto the court, leaving some players injured with cuts to the head, such as the injuries suffered by the goalkeeper. Montecinos, del Lota.

The match was suspended due to the pitched battle, while the Chilean Soccer Federation is conducting an investigation to determine both the punishment for those involved and the solution to make up the last minutes of the match.

“From the beginning of the game there was a provocative attitude. The goalkeeper always had an aggressive attitude, the referee will say what will happen. The report will be decisive. This got out of hand. Something that could be a dream got dirty with this attitude. This stage was burning today and we were giving way to move on to professional football, “said Marcelino Carvajal, mayor of the town to a local media.