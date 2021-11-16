They are six celebrities who have been victims of robberies

It was recently revealed that the writer Elena Poniatowska had been the victim of robbery on her property located south of Mexico City, but she has not been the only recognized personality who has gone through a similar situation. That is why we make a count of some celebrities who have been victims of robberies.

Kim kardashian

Shortly after being deprived of her liberty during the assault in Paris and into her bedroom in 2016, it was a year later that Kim Kardashian suffered a robbery at her former property located in Bel Air.











The fact was documented in the security cameras of his home. The videos showed how the thief had violated security and even hit one of his guards.

And although no major losses were reported in the incident, the fact that they had entered his property was enough for Kanye West’s then-wife to increase her security team inside her home.

Kendall jenner

Shortly after what happened with Kim in Paris, her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, was also robbed at her home in Los Angeles.

The local police confirmed the news and announced that the robbery that took place in the model’s home represented a loss valued at more than 200 thousand dollars, including jewelry, belongings and valuables.











Paris hilton

There have been several occasions in which the now wife of Carter Reum, has been the victim of robberies in her house. One of the best known was that of 2009, when a group of teenagers entered his home and among jewelry, garments and accessories, they stole a sum greater than a million and a half dollars.











However, these teenagers were the intellectual authors of as many robberies from the homes of celebrities such as Lindsay Lohan and Megan Fox.

The news was so popular that the film director, Sofia Coppola, brought it to the big screen in the movie The Bling Ring (Thieves of fame).

Ellen Degeneres

At the time that she was accused of violating her work team in the summer of 2020, Ellen DeGeneres along with her wife Portia de Rossi, were also victims of robbery at their home, located in Montecito, California.

At that time, Ellen declared to have lost jewels, and watches of great value.











Rihanna

In 2018, the singer was a victim of crime on two occasions. Although in the first, the thief did not take anything of value, when he was arrested after entering the property, he confessed that he expected to spend the night with her, for which he was accused of harassment and robbery.











Months later, he suffered a second robbery attempt, but this was discovered by his neighbors and the thieves were arrested in time.

Alejandra Guzman

It was in 2018 when thieves entered the singer’s home, located south of Mexico City, where, after subduing an employee of the singer, they fled with several of Guzmán’s belongings, among jewelry and valuables, in addition to a car, which, days later, was recovered in a shopping center.











