They are 12 and 10 years old and for now they keep a low profile – Para Ti Magazine

Children of actors and born into a multicultural family, the boys spend part of the year with their mother, in Argentina and the same with their father, who resides in the United States. They appear from time to time in funny posts that the actress makes on her Instagram account and, for now, they stay away from the networks.

Dolores Fonzi and Gael García Bernal were, a few years ago, one of the favorite couples from the show. They began to go out in hiding in 2006, since he was ending his courtship with Natalie Portman who, it is said, would have traveled by surprise to Buenos Aires alerted by rumors that linked the Mexican with Argentina.

The truth is the relationship prospered and lasted five years and the fruit of it his two children were born, Lazarus, on January 8, 2009 in Madrid and Liberty, on April 4, 2011 in Buenos Aires.

When they resided in Madrid and their children were small, they used to be seen taking walks around the house they had bought, in the La Latina neighborhood, and that they were renovating.

At that time, Dolores spoke of what her family was like: “As a mother I am quite laid back. I spend as much time as I can with my children. Gael is great as a father, we always take turns getting up at night. “, assured the magazine Hola! And she added: “Motherhood brought me closer to my parents, made it easier to put myself in their place and understand certain things they did for me.”

As for the reason for choosing the names they chose for their children (which coincidentally, both begin with “L”) Dolores commented that they found Lázaro in a book months before his birth, but with Libertad it was different: “We wanted to wait to see it to define the name. It occurred to Gael that he had the face of Freedom“Said the actress, although in a recent appearance in Los Mammones she also commented that she also intended to make a counterpoint with her own name.

The Mexican actor has lived in the United States for years: in Manhattan, precisely. And that is why, when their children are visiting, they are captured by some paparazzi.

During the quarantine, the former couple – who have a very good relationship – took turns being with the boys. On that occasion, Gael came to spend time in Buenos Aires, which made the task much easier for them. “The father is here. They are coming and going, luckily,” he revealed before the consultation of Verónica Lozano, during an interview in Cortá por Lozano. In addition, the protagonist said that they maintain a great bond with the father of their children and that they know how to divide the tasks very well.

Regarding the link with the social networks that her children currently have, Dolores explained that on one occasion they gave permission to record a video dancing with caps and share it on the networks. “It was a bit for privacy and because they are ashamed dance without the cap and I understand. They are still 11 and 9 years old (he said last year) I feel that at any moment they are dancing there. I don’t know why I preserve the identity, but I don’t have a paranoia either. It is a decision that I hope they make at the time they want, “he explained.

