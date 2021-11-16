These are the best biopics of all time – Spoiler Time

We began to analyze the best film biopics and we bring you the finest selection of films that are worth watching at any time. Are you ready to throw in a marathon of biopics?

16 Steve Jobs (2015)

Another great script by Aaron Sorkin served as the basis for this silent and moving look at Steve Jobs, the deceased creative who built Manzana. The film focuses on three separate product launches in different years, showing the kind of person who Jobs it was at work and at home. So much Michael Fassbender and Kate winslet were nominated for Oscar for their papers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEr6K1bwIVs

fifteen Get on Up (2011)

The great Chadwick boseman starred in multiple biographical films, but his portrayal of James brown on Get on up is clearly the best. The film tells the full story of the life of the musician who rose from poverty to become one of the icons of the industry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9ELTgk6p54

14 Gandhi (1982)

The movie follows Gandhi from a decisive moment in his life in 1893 to his efforts to help India gain independence to his assassination and funeral in 1948. Filmed entirely in India, this film is one of the most comprehensive biographies in the history of cinema. The film won eight awards Oscar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7I6D3mSYTE

13 The Elephant Man (1980)

David lynch directed this movie about John merrick, known as “the elephant man” and his doctor Frederick treves. Nominated for eight Academy Awards, the film starring John hurt and Anthony Hopkins, count as the Dr. Frederick Treves rescue Merrick of a carnival where it was displayed as a circus display. When JohnLonging to be accepted, he is introduced to the high society of Great Britain, he soon discovers that there are many forms of exploitation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQJdFwVXBTs

12 Judy (2019)

Legendary singer, performer and actress Judy garlandDespite all the glitz and glamor that surrounded her, she had a difficult life full of trauma and addiction. The film shows Renée zelwegger in a winning performance of a Oscar and is based on a work that focuses on the last months of Garland before his death in 1969.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98t7aXRaA6w

eleven The Founder (2016)

With Michael Keaton As the protagonist, the film chronicles the late beginnings and rapid rise of the billionaire Ray kroc, the creator of McDonald’s. Kroc It was as ruthless as it was great, and you won’t pass this movie without wanting to eat a Big Mac.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AX2uz2XYkbo

10 I, Tonya (2017)

The film based on the life of Tonya harding took this crazy story to an international level. With Margot robbie in the lead role, the story tells of the origin of the incredible American figure skater who was on the brink of world stardom when it all fell apart in 1994 during the olympic trials.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXZQ5DfSAAc&t=31s

9 The Aviator (2004)

Leonardo Dicaprio plays Howard hughes, the American aviation pioneer, billionaire businessman and filmmaker. Martin Scorsese directs the extraordinary film based on the biography titled Howard Hughes: The Secret Life.

https://youtu.be/FebPJlmgldE

8 Walk the Line (2005)

Joaquin phoenix shone in his performance as the country music legend Johnny cash, but it was his co-star Reese witherspoon playing the love of his life, June Carter, who won an award for best actress. James mangold directed this spectacular story.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbQ22zWPYbw

7 Milk (2008)

Sean Penn won his second Oscar for best actor for channeling the historical gay politician Harvey Milk. On 1977, Milk became California’s first openly gay elected public official, only to be assassinated the following year by Dan White (Josh brolin). On 2009, the Academy nominated the work directed by Gus Van Sant to eight awards Oscar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hF05_CB81c0

6 Malcolm X (1992)

Denzel Washington offers a powerful, multifaceted and memorable performance in the drama of Spike lee about the life of Malcolm X, who was killed in the Audubon Ballroom on 1965. The Academy nominated Washington as best actor for his role.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sx4sEvhYeVE

5 Ray (2004)

Jamie foxx showed her talent for singing and acting, and won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of the vibrant Ray Charles. Directed by Taylor hackford, the movie also features the great Regina king and Kerry Washington.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVHCQfcugdw

4 Schindler’s List (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List is based on the novel Schindler’s Ark, from Thomas Keneally. The film tells the story of Oskar schindler and reveals a story of pain and despair during Holocaust, following the journey of a single man who sets out to become a better person. Liam Neeson, Ralph fiennes and Ben kingsley they are magnificent. The film won seven Academy Awards.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gG22XNhtnoY

3 A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Directed by Ron Howard, the dramatic film is based on the life of John nash, describing his life from his years in college to the development of paranoid schizophrenia and obtaining the Nobel Prize for his innovative theory. It’s an amazing performance by Russell crowe and Jennifer connelly It gives depth and emotion to the character as his wife. The film won in the categories of Best Picture, Director and Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wZM7CQY130

2 Mank (2020)

Nominated for 10 awards Oscar and winner of two, the film of David Fincher explore the life of the Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and how he wrote “Citizen Kane“. It’s a phenomenal story that Fincher He manages to present it in a unique way, as only he knows how to do.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFaZKZFd_vY

1 The Pianist (2002)

Roman polanski won the best director award for this film which is based on the autobiography of the Holocaust survivor Władysław Szpilman. Adrien brody he also won the best actor award for his portrayal of the lead. It is an unforgettable story, it is one of those movies that you will always remember after having seen it.