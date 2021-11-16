These 25 Xiaomi phones are now ready to receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition

Xiaomi prepares the third batch plan of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition releases, very soon available for another 25 smartphones from both Xiaomi and Redmi.

Lei Jun says that MIUI 13 It will be ready before the end of this year 2021, and we even already know the first Xiaomi phones that will receive the new firmware package from the Chinese giant, already with Android 12 as the protagonist base.

Be that as it may, the latest known stable version of MIUI It is this 12.5 Enhanced Edition that continues with its staggered distribution by (almost) all the prolific Xiaomi catalog, also including its Redmi and POCO sub-brands that concentrate 75% of the Haidian giant’s sales.

And this time we have good news for many of you, as we bring you the third batch of devices that will receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition in the coming days and weeks, with an extensive list of 25 Xiaomi and Redmi models which has been made public in China in recent hours.

With MIUI 13 at the gates, surely there are not many more opportunities to receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition … Will you be among the lucky ones?

These are the Xiaomi phones that will receive the improved version of MIUI 12.5

Unfortunately it is not an official list, yes, although it is 100% reliable as it has been confirmed by an executive of Xiaomi itself to local media, revealing this list of graceful smartphones and tablets:

Xiaomi CIVI

XIaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Mi 11 Youth Edition

Wed 9

Mi 9 Pro

We 9 SE

My CC9

My CC9 Pro

My CC9 Meitu Customized Edition

Redmi 9

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

According to the source, still Update package distribution has not started for these devices, although take the opportunity to confirm that it will do so imminently and will reach all of them in 2021, some already in November and the others in the next month of December.

The Christmas gift will premiere among users in China, being distributed a little later in global markets.

There will not be many more terminals included in the updates of a MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition that already has an expiration date, so if your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO is not on the lists of the three batches already published, maybe there is not much more hope… We will have to wait for confirmations!

What Xiaomi to buy in 2021? Buying guide with the latest models

Related topics: MIUI, Phones, Chinese Phones, Xiaomi

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe