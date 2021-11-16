These 25 Xiaomi phones are now ready to receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition

Xiaomi prepares the third batch plan of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition releases, very soon available for another 25 smartphones from both Xiaomi and Redmi.
Lei Jun says that MIUI 13 It will be ready before the end of this year 2021, and we even already know the first Xiaomi phones that will receive the new firmware package from the Chinese giant, already with Android 12 as the protagonist base.
Be that as it may, the latest known stable version of MIUI It is this 12.5 Enhanced Edition that continues with its staggered distribution by (almost) all the prolific Xiaomi catalog, also including its Redmi and POCO sub-brands that concentrate 75% of the Haidian giant’s sales.
And this time we have good news for many of you, as we bring you the third batch of devices that will receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition in the coming days and weeks, with an extensive list of 25 Xiaomi and Redmi models which has been made public in China in recent hours.
With MIUI 13 at the gates, surely there are not many more opportunities to receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition … Will you be among the lucky ones?
Unfortunately it is not an official list, yes, although it is 100% reliable as it has been confirmed by an executive of Xiaomi itself to local media, revealing this list of graceful smartphones and tablets:
- Xiaomi CIVI
- XIaomi Pad 5
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
- Mi 11 Youth Edition
- Wed 9
- Mi 9 Pro
- We 9 SE
- My CC9
- My CC9 Pro
- My CC9 Meitu Customized Edition
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 10X 4G
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 10X Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 11 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi K40 Gaming Edition
- Redmi K30 Ultra
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi K20
According to the source, still Update package distribution has not started for these devices, although take the opportunity to confirm that it will do so imminently and will reach all of them in 2021, some already in November and the others in the next month of December.
The Christmas gift will premiere among users in China, being distributed a little later in global markets.
There will not be many more terminals included in the updates of a MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition that already has an expiration date, so if your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO is not on the lists of the three batches already published, maybe there is not much more hope… We will have to wait for confirmations!
