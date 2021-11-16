‘There is no better team than Chivas to go to Europe or El Tri’

Fernando Beltran is recovering confidence and football level with Marcelo Michel Leañoas he has a desire for revenge in Chivas after not having constant activity with Victor Manuel Vucetich.

“There are things that were not in my hands, what I had to do was work and wait for the opportunity. I always tried to do things in the best way. I still don’t feel satisfied, because I’ve been without minutes for a long time, without good games.

“That’s the feeling I have, the rematch I want. Because I work a lot to be able to start and when things don’t go well, things are difficult for me.

“Now with Michel I have tried to talk more, I have played a little more. I have tried to regain confidence, to feel comfortable on the field and that there is no pressure. I’m calm, I’m doing well, but I’m not satisfied. When one is in these instances, one must be at their best. If I have to play, I will try to do it in the best way, “he explained in a conference.

Nene acknowledged that after the possibilities of leaving Guadalajara in the middle of the year, he decided to remain in the fold, since he considers it to be the best club and the one that can open the doors to Europe Yet the Mexican team.

“At the time I spoke with the board, but the decision was totally mine to stay here, to fight for a place here. To be constant. There is no better team than Chivas, to go to Europe or to the National Team ”, he pointed out.

The rojiblanco midfielder knows that many players not only play the pass to the League, but possibly the permanence in the institution, so he is calm and working to demonstrate in the field.

“I take it easy. In the end, as I always say, the only way to show that one is okay is in training, to show that I want to be here. That decision is not in our hands.

“We have to talk on the pitch, not with Ricardo or with anyone. We know it is an important game, but as we have been working and as a team, things always happen, sooner or later they arrive ”, he said.

DO NOT DEMERIT PUEBLA

The Nene acknowledged that they have respect for all Puebla, his rival in the Repechage, due to the work he has done Nicolas Larcamón up front, so they should not repeat the mistakes of the last Repechage against Pachuca.

“Let’s go calm, we are confident of getting the result. We do not belittle Puebla, which has a coach who has made them change their mentality and game system. We are calm and we are going to get the result.

“It is important to be focused and involved in the game for 90 minutes. Against Pachuca We gave away the second half and that affected us and that the team fell apart. It will still be more complicated against Puebla, because they are intense throughout the game. We must have that character of having the ball control the game for 90 minutes ”.

